🔊 Listen to this

The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 8-1 on Tuesday night at PNC Field.

In the first game of his MLB rehab assignment, Trey Amburgey went 0-for-2 while playing five innings in left field.

The IronPigs grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against Deivi Garcia, with a Darick Hall RBI single scoring Charlie Tilson. They added two more in the second on a two-run home run from Tilson to go up 3-0.

Garcia (2-5) allowed five runs on three hits in 4.1 innings of work, walking five batters and striking out four. He left the game with runners on first and second in the fifth inning, and both came home to score later in the frame with Reggie McClain on the mound.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s offense managed only two hits in 5.0 innings against Cristopher Sanchez (3-4), both singles. They got some life in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out double from Estevan Florial and a bunt single by Greg Allen, but could not score.

Braden Bristo worked around a double and a walk in an inning of work to keep the Iron Pigs off the board in the seventh. After a 1-2-3 eighth inning, Ron Marinaccio allowed three runs in the top of the ninth to extend the deficit to 8-0.

In the bottom of the ninth, Donny Sands led off with a solo home run to right to get the RailRiders on the board against Braeden Ogle, but could not muster anything else.

The loss and a win by the Buffalo Bisons dropped the RailRiders into a tie for first place in Triple-A East’s Northeast Division with 40 games to play. It is the first time SWB has not been in sole possession of first place at the end of play since May 17, a span of 85 days.

SWB continues its series with Lehigh Valley on Wednesday at PNC Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. LHP Josh Maciejewski (0-1, 5.00) gets the ball for the RailRiders, while RHP Mark Appel (2-2, 5.40) climbs the mound for the Iron Pigs. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.