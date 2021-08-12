🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders’ spectacular start to the 2021 season is setting up for a frantic finish for the Northeast Division title.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has hit a swoon in August, opening the month by losing six of the first eight games after Wednesday night’s 9-3 drubbing by Lehigh Valley at PNC Field.

Combined with a hot streak by Buffalo, which won its fourth straight on Wednesday, the RailRiders are now in second place in the division, sitting at 49-32 — a game behind the Bisons at 51-32.

After an uplifting eighth-inning rally to beat Worcester on Sunday, the momentum did not carry over to the next series against the rival IronPigs, who have won the first two games by a combined score of 17-4.

A scoreless game through two innings, Wednesday night’s loss got out of hand in the third with the IronPigs putting up five runs before adding three more in the fourth. All eight runs were earned and charged to starter Josh Maciejewski, who gave up eight hits while striking out and walking three in four innings.

Rafael Marchan opened things with a two-run, ground-rule double, but Matt Vierling delivered the biggest blow with a three run homer in the third, going deep on the first pitch he saw.

Marchan added a sac fly in the fourth and Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run shot later in the frame that made it 8-0.

The RailRiders’ bullpen calmed things down with Nick Green and Adam Warren allowing just one run over the final five innings, a T.J. Rivera RBI single off of Green in the seventh.

On the other side, the RailRiders couldn’t get anything going against Lehigh Valley starter Mark Appel, a No. 1 overall draft pick once upon a time.

The 30-year-old right-hander shut down the RailRiders, pitching six shutout innings, allowing just four hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre didn’t get on the board until the bottom of the seventh when Appel left the game. Armando Alvarez took advantage, launching the third pitch thrown by reliever Jeff Singer over the fence in left center. It was his eighth home run of the season.

Newcomer Max Burt provided one of the highlights for the home team when he hit his first career Triple-A home run in the bottom of the ninth, taking a 3-2 pitch into the bullpen in left-center that made it 9-3.

Lehigh Valley got the final two outs quickly afterward to close out the game.

The RailRiders were out-hit 13-6 on the night with Alvarez leading the offense with two hits.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will look to reclaim the top spot in the Northeast on Thursday when the series continues at 7:05 p.m. in Moosic.