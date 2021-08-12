🔊 Listen to this

Pittsburgh provided one veteran option for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton when free agency opened last month. The AHL Penguins added another one on Thursday.

Chris Bigras joined Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season, giving the team some more experience heading into the league’s first full season since the pandemic began. He joins Taylor Fedun, who signed with parent club Pittsburgh at the start of the offseason and is projected to play in the minors.

A former high second-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche (32nd overall), Bigras has played most of his career in the AHL, where he has 107 points (21 goals, 86 assists) in 239 career games over eight seasons.

Bigras, 26, has spent the last two truncated seasons going head to head with the Penguins as a member of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He has also suited up for the Hartford Wolf Pack and the former San Antonio Rampage, which has since moved to Nevada.

His last NHL appearance came with the Avalanche in 2018. He played 46 games for Colorado over two seasons.

Bigras and Fedun are the newest faces for a Penguins defense isn’t set just yet.

One factor influencing Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s blue line this fall will be whether Pittsburgh makes any trades from its own crowded defense corps.

As things are now, there may not be room for former first-round pick Pierre-Olivier Joseph with the big club, which already has eight defensemen signed to one-way contracts.

Joseph would be a boon for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton if he starts the season in the AHL, where he would be set to join returning defensemen like Cam Lee, Will Reilly and Josh Maniscalco.

Niclas Almari is also still under contract to Pittsburgh after playing all of 2019-20 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before being loaned to Finnish club Pelicans last season.

Gone from last year’s defensive unit are Kevin Czuczman and Jon Lizotte, who are in line to be teammates again with the Iowa Wild. Billy Sweezey signed with the Cleveland Monsters and veteran Zach Trotman retired.

The AHL is returning to a full 76-game schedule for 2021-22, complete with a 23-team playoff bracket. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens the season Oct. 16 against Bigras’ former team, the Phantoms, at Mohegan Sun Arena.