The skies finally cleared Friday night. Just not soon enough for NEPA baseball fans to get a look at Luis Severino.

Scheduled to make a rehab start for the RailRiders in his long journey back from Tommy John surgery, Severino was ultimately scratched after storms in the area pushed the start of the game back an hour.

Braden Bristo got the nod in Severino’s place, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s late rally attempt fell short in a 6-4 loss to Lehigh Valley at PNC Field.

The RailRiders fell behind 5-0 in the fifth inning before battling back on the strength of home runs by Greg Allen and Donny Sands to pull within 5-4 after seven.

Down 6-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre managed to bring the tying run to the plate after a Ryan LaMarre leadoff double. But IronPigs reliever Cam Bedrosian recovered to strike out Armando Alvarez, Sands and Brandon Wagner in order to end the game.

Lehigh Valley has won three of the first four games in the series, dropping the RailRiders to just 3-7 in August. That skid has dropped them out of first place in the Northeast Division and now has them two games behind Buffalo, which won its sixth straight game on Friday.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had gotten a boost from an impressive 10-3 win over Lehigh Valley on Thursday night and had some excitement planned for Severino’s arrival.

The Yankees right-hander has been plagued by injuries after back-to-back All-Star seasons, managing just a handful of major league starts in 2019 before missing all of 2020 because of his elbow surgery.

Severino had a stellar outing for Double-A Somerset on Sunday — pitching four perfect innings to start off a combined no-hitter — and was set to take the mound in Moosic Friday before being announced as a late scratch following the weather delay.

Bristo went two innings in the spot start, giving up a two-run single to Ruben Tejada in the second.

The IronPigs tacked on three more against Matt Krook in the fifth. Tejada scored on a Nick Maton groundout, and then Matt Vierling drove in two runs with a double to make it 5-0.

Allen (2-for-4) got the RailRiders on the board with a solo shot in the sixth, and Sands had the play of the game for the home team in the seventh when he sent a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left center to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Vierling added some insurance for Lehigh Valley in the top of the ninth with an RBI single against Ron Marinaccio.

The RailRiders will look to claw back for a series split over the weekend with a 6:05 p.m. game Saturday and a 1:05 p.m. start on Sunday.