Brandon Matthews simply loves to play golf.

He has earned the right, however, to pick and choose where and when he plays competitively.

Matthews will enter 2022 on the Korn Ferry Tour, the second-highest level of men’s professional golf in North American behind only the PGA Tour, secure in the knowledge that he can enter any event on the tour all season.

That is distinctly different than 2018 and 2019 when Matthews earned the right to play on the tour through Qualifying School, but needed to maintain specific rankings to assure himself entries after the first eight weeks.

The different status added pressure to Matthews, already someone who leaned toward a hectic schedule, to play in every event.

“I just love to play golf, so my theory was, ‘What am I going to do? Just go home and play golf?’ ” Matthews said in a recent telephone interview from Florida before returning home to Northeastern Pennsylvania for a visit. “Realistically, that is way better than grinding. If I go home and play golf, I take those mental breaks.”

Expect Matthews, a 27-year-old from Dupont, to still be quite active in 2022, but there will be more strategy employed when finalizing his schedule now that his recent professional play has earned him full tour status for the entire season.

Matthews said he now has a better understanding of how getting the body some rest and recovery can impact play. There are other factors as well, such as necessary mental breaks from the intense competition.

“I understand mentally how quickly it can turn sideways out there and how to recover from that,” he said. “There are a lot of different factors that I’m more prepared for this time around.”

The PIAA state champion from his days at Pittston Area and All-American from his days at Temple University will try to put to use experience gained in 46 career Korn Ferry Tournaments between 2017 and 2020, including 21 each in his two years as a tour member.

“I’ve played out there for a few years,” said Matthews, who claimed the only full-season, fully exempt spot available on the Korn Ferry Tour from the 2020-21 PGA Tour Latinoamerica by winning twice there and finishing on top of the season points list. “I’m not quite a veteran yet, but I am getting older. I understand some of the golf courses that I really enjoy to play out there and I understand golf course that really don’t fit me.

“So, there’s definitely going to be strategic off weeks come next year. I’m going to really create my schedule well next year. I don’t think I did that that well in 2018 and 2019.”

Matthews will be happy not to have to wrap up 2021 at Q School. And, he has earned the right to think beyond those first eight weeks and trying to maintain a high enough ranking through tour status “reshuffling” to avoid Monday qualifiers or anxiously watching the entry list to see if his status allowed him a spot in an event.

“It doesn’t put any added pressure on to play well early,” he said. “I have the entire season to play good golf and try to win and advance and get one of the spots on the PGA Tour.”

Matthews, speaking in July on his 27th birthday, is pleased with his progress to this point toward the ultimate goal of landing a permanent place on the PGA Tour where he has made one appearance on a sponsor’s exemption.

“The average rookie age on the PGA Tour is 28, I think still, or even 29,” said Matthews of a tour where various statistical studies have placed mid-30s at the peak time in a player’s career. “It’s very difficult being out there. Many people don’t necessarily grasp fully how long and tedious it is to get out there unless you are a top-five or top-10 amateur in the world.

“Q School is a grueling process. I’m extremely fortunate I don’t have to go through any stage of it this year.”

Matthews, one of the longest drivers in all of professional golf, heads into 2022 with a better short game. More importantly, he returns to the Korn Ferry Tour with confidence and momentum.

Each Matthews tournament win in the recently completed season earned him $31,500 and came about by him going more than 20 strokes under par for his four rounds.

“When you start playing a little better and you start shooting in the 20s under par in tournament atmosphere and winning golf tournaments on that level consistently, your confidence obviously rises,” said Matthews, who has three career victories and a playoff loss on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. “In this game, that’s absolutely massive. Momentum when you’re playing professional golf is one of the best things you can have on your side.

“To ride momentum, is a really good feeling. I’m going to try to ride that into next year.”