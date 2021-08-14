🔊 Listen to this

In case you missed it, the Tokyo Summer Olympics were held recently. There were magical moments where athletes fulfilled lifetime dreams of competing against others from around the globe, medals were awarded, underdogs won, and others’ hearts were full just by donning the uniform of their home country. According to reports, the television audience size was “underwhelming.”

Whether it was the year-long delay caused by COVID-19, viewers reluctant to watch “statements” by competitors when they are tuning in for athletic events, or simply people choosing to enjoy the summer weather rather than watching television, viewership for the Tokyo games was down considerably.

Still, the guts and determination of athletes waking at the crack of dawn, training for countless hours, and spending multiple years committed to preparing themselves to compete at the highest level are what the Olympic spirit is really all about.

The host country, Japan, won its first gold medal in baseball as its spirited team defeated the United States in the final and relegated the Americans to the silver medal. Japan played baseball the way I like to see it played. Home runs are great, but the Japanese team did not rely solely on the long ball the way baseball is primarily played today in the United States. Instead, they used strategies that seem to be facing extinction in the major leagues, things like bunting, the hit and run, stealing bases, moving runners by hitting to the right side, and strong fundamentals, to take home the gold.

My malaise about the Tokyo games was put into perspective by a timely email message from an old colleague, Tim Gailey. I hired Tim 16 years ago and brought him to Northeastern Pennsylvania from Georgia, where he worked for AT&T and served as a volunteer at the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta. Tim shared his memories from his Olympic experience and that reminded me of the true essence of being an Olympian and a human being.

It was a tumultuous summer for Tim with his mother’s diagnosis of stage four ovarian cancer. “I told Mom I would forgo the Olympics so I could spend as much time as possible with her, but she refused to accept that idea,” he recalled. “Instead, she adamantly insisted I go ahead as an AT&T Olympics volunteer as planned. She made me promise not to drop out.”

His stint as an Olympics volunteer was a godsend, not just for Tim’s well-being, but also his belief in human nature and life worth living. “All these volunteer hours on top of the work I was doing in my job at AT&T helped take my mind off family troubles and heartache that otherwise might have overwhelmed me,” Tim said.

His Olympics volunteer designation was press steward, providing logistical support and crowd control on behalf of media. This was before smartphones, laptops and tablets were widely available. Statistics, background information and competition scores were continuously churned out in hard copy format and physically relayed to reporters and broadcast booths.

“I had a front-row vantage point to watch Olympic competition,” Tim said. “I wasn’t able to pick and choose the locations where I worked. Otherwise, I would have spent all two weeks gazing at gymnastics, swimming and track and field. Instead, my assignments took me to events I would not have chosen to see on my own, and they turned out to be far more interesting than I initially thought, things like team handball, fencing, weight lifting and wrestling. Thankfully, they were indoors with air conditioning, a huge benefit as the heat and humidity in Atlanta during summer is brutal, every bit as bad as what the athletes recently endured in Tokyo.”

Atlanta’s summer of 1996 imposed its usual searingly flammable climate upon the assembled multitudes, and Tim had a concern about tempers flaring in the densely packed crowds. Instead, something magical happened. “Initially, I had misgivings about riding the train downtown every day, anticipating arguments and yelling if not actual physical confrontations due to fatigue, dehydration, irritation, and maybe an undercurrent of nationalist antagonism if not outright hostility,” Tim recalled. “I couldn’t have been more wrong, or more humbled, by what actually happened.”

The trains and buses were indeed packed beyond full capacity. It was crushingly hot and humid, and yet the atmosphere inside was jovial and accepting, even courteous as much as circumstances would allow. Few passengers understood what anyone else outside their immediate companions was saying, but it didn’t matter. Everyone was uncomfortably hot and jammed close, but that didn’t matter either.

“There was a communal spirit that seemed to transcend happiness of the moment, a universal sharing of humanity and commonality at an emotional, almost instinctive level where language and verbal interaction were largely irrelevant,” Tim remembered. “Skin color, ethnic characteristics, nationality, generational category, cultural differences – none of that mattered, not even politics.”

This happened every day throughout the Olympics. “It was as if everyone understood we were all sharing something uniquely special and wonderful, and for most of us a once in a lifetime experience,” he said. “The sense of joy was palpable, unrelenting and contagious. It fed upon itself and spread throughout the crowd, and it happened daily.”

Those train rides were an epiphany for Tim, and he thought, “This is what the human race is supposed to be. This is how we’re supposed to treat each other, to feel toward each other. Come what may.”

The games ended, the flame was extinguished with the pledge to gather again at the next Olympics, and life pretty much returned to normal. “I’ve never experienced anything like that, before or since,” Tim said.

It should not require Olympic competition for us to treat others the way we’d like to be treated, but it’s a strong and effective reminder. Too bad more people weren’t watching.