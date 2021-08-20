🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference’s 2021-22 athletic calendar got underway this week when golf teed off across the league.

Friday’s action included Holy Redeemer scoring a 183-190 victory over Wyoming Area at par-35 Fox Hill.

The Royals turned in a consistent performance to win, getting a 45 from Alex Martin and matching 46’s from John Tondora, Connor Albert and Ethan Gribble.

Wyoming Area’s Brady Noone had the lone score on the morning, shooting a 42. Following him for the Warriors were Matt Rusinchak (49), Dane Schutter (49) and Mario Belza (50).

Crestwood 170, Berwick 217

Crestwood went on the road Friday to win at Berwick Country Club (par 36).

Leading the pack was the Comets’ Owen Blazick, who took medalist honors with a 39. Crestwood’s other scorers were Derek Johnson (40) and Ray Joseph (44) while Isaac Saullo and Tommy Biscotti tied for the last spot with each shooting a 47.

Berwick was topped by Sean Murphy (47), Rachael Whitenight (50), Ethan Dipippi (57) and Ryen Steele (63).

Tunkhannock 190,

Wilkes-Barre Area 195

Tunkhannock earned a 190-195 victory over Wilkes-Barre Area on Thursday at Shadowbrook (par 37). Leading all competitors was the Tigers’ Josh Brown, who finished with a 44.

Also scoring for Tunkhannock were Aiden Montross (47), Ethan Tench (49) and Caleb Georgetti (50). Topping the Wolfpack were Mike Hamel (46), Jordan Wychock (47), Sawyer Koretz (49) and Pat Cunningham (53).

Hazleton Area 166,

Wyoming Valley West 177

Jonathan Joseph earned medalist honors with a 39 to help the Cougars defeat the Spartans on Thursday at Valley Country Club.

Joseph was followed by Connor Matteo (41) and Jacob Palermo and Brian Billig, who both shot a 43.

Scoring for the Spartans were Gabe Brunn (42), Luke Bowen (43), Mike Koval (44) and Liam Frace (48).