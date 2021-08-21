🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders fell five outs short of something truly historic on Friday night. Given how the game turned out, however, they couldn’t be too upset.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lost a chance at back-to-back no-hitters when Worcester ended a long skid with one out in the eighth inning of a 14-2 RailRiders victory. Just 24 hours earlier, Sean Boyle had thrown a seven-inning no-hitter to beat the Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader.

Friday featured a terrific outing from starter JP Sears, who tossed six nearly perfect innings, facing just one batter over the minimum. Nick Nelson, Greg Weissert and Brooks Kriske finished off a two-hitter, with both coming against Weissert in the eighth.

Only one minor league team at any level — the 2014 Lynchburg Hillcats — is believed to have pulled off the feat of no-hitters in two consecutive games on two consecutive days.

The night capped off a memorable 30 days for RailRiders pitchers. Coming into the season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a franchise hadn’t thrown a no-hitter of any length since Jeremy Cummings did it in nine innings in 2006.

That drought ended on July 21 when Luis Gil, Reggie McClain and Stephen Ridings tossed the first combined no-hitter in club history, shutting down Rochester for nine innings.

Boyle joined them in the record books on Thursday night with a seven-inning no-no in his first career start above the Class-A level.

Altogether, the RailRiders staff held Worcester without a hit for 16 innings during the streak. More importantly, the team recorded its first consecutive wins since July.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (55-36) kept pace with first-place Buffalo, which leads a tight race for the Northeast Division title by a half-game after beating Syracuse on Friday.

More performances like these last two would go a long way to claiming the crown. Especially from relative newcomers to the team like Boyle and Sears.

Sears was strong from the start on Friday, retiring the first 11 batters of the game before giving up a fourth-inning walk to Franchy Cordero. He then set down seven straight before exiting after the sixth inning to earn his first career Triple-A win, finishing with four strikeouts.

Nelson got through all three batters he faced in the seventh. The Sox got their second baserunner of the game in the eighth against Weissert on a Johan Mieses walk.

Worcester’s first hit finally came in the next at-bat, as Chad De La Guerra singled to left to thwart the back-to-back bid.

Prior to that, Worcester’s last hit came in the bottom of the fifth of the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, a Joey Meneses RBI double off of Ron Marinaccio.

Adam Warren took over the rest of that game and retired all five batters he faced. Boyle then went the distance for his no-hitter in the nightcap, allowing just two baserunners.

Moving forward to Friday, it was six more no-hit innings from Sears and one from Nelson before the impressive run ended after Weissert recorded one out in the eighth.

The next batter, Jett Bandy, ended the scoreless streak as well with an RBI double. Jeremy Rivera brought home another run with a groundout, but the deficit was still 14-2.

Kriske took over on the mound in the ninth and set the Sox down in order to end the game.

Overshadowed on the night was an impressive 16-hit performance from the RailRiders at the plate, led by three apiece from Estevan Florial (double, RBI) and Cristian Perez (two RBIs).

The recently arrived Jonathan Davis, who had spent the season in the Toronto organization before being claimed this month by the Yankees, hit a three-run homer in the fourth that made it 7-0. Rob Brantly also drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double in the sixth to go up 11-0.

All nine RailRiders starters had at least one hit on the night. Kyle Holder had the first big one, doubling in a pair for the highlight of a four-run second inning that set the tone.