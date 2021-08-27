🔊 Listen to this

There have been changes to the opening week of Wyoming Valley Conference football.

Fortunately, they’re not COVID-19 related like so many last season.

Two games were shifted to Friday night well in advance. Nanticoke Area will play Scranton Prep at Scranton Memorial Stadium. The facility is rarely vacant on a Friday night as either Scranton or West Scranton play there every week. But West Scranton’s game with Wyoming Valley West that was originally listed as a home contest was changed to a road game.

Prep will return to Saturday afternoon home games after playing Nanticoke Area.

Tunkhannock will play at Abington Heights, which is returning to the field for the first time since 2019. The school administration canceled all fall contact sports last year because of pandemic concerns. However, the game will be at a new stadium built on the high school campus. After this game, the Comets are back to The Pit and Saturday matinees.

Two WVC teams lost their home field — Wilkes-Barre Area and Holy Redeemer. They used Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium, which is attached to Meyers High School. The school district, though, sold the building as it prepares to consolidate all three high schools into a new building in Plains Township.

WBA held some voluntary workouts in May at Wilkes-Barre Memorial, but once any chance of playing there evaporated the Wolfpack shifted their home games across the river to Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium. All these games will be 2 p.m. starts on Saturday.

As for Redeemer, it will be a case of Where’s Waldo. The Royals don’t have a permanent home field and will play two games at Northwest, another at Dallas and two more at King’s College.

Speaking of Northwest, the Rangers have moved from District 2 to District 4 in all sports but cross country. The switch seemed likely when Northwest left the WVC to join the Mid Penn Conference’s Northern Tier League last year.

A few other notes:

• The pandemic scrambled the 2020 schedule on a weekly basis, including WBA and Lakeland playing on a Tuesday night in a quickly arranged game. Every WVC team was affected either directly or indirectly throughout the season. Three — Hanover Area, Valley West and Pittston Area — had permanent shutdowns reversed.

• While the WVC is keeping its fingers crossed there will be no more weekly schedule shuffling, there were a couple ominous signs elsewhere in the state. Opening-night games in District 1o (Erie area) and District 3 (Harrisburg/Lancaster area) were postponed early in the week because of COVID-19 situations.

• Abington Heights isn’t the only District 2 team returning to the gridiron. Carbondale Area also canceled football in 2020 because of the pandemic. Montrose barely saw the field, playing just two games.

• Tunkhannock played nine regular-season games, taking advantage of the PIAA decision to allow teams to play beyond the regular-season deadline if they didn’t qualify for the postseason. The Tigers were the only WVC squad to do so. Valley View from the Lackawanna Conference did so as well.

PLAYOFF FORMAT

District 2 had championship games only in 2020 as the PIAA shrunk the postseason because of the pandemic. Things are back to normal (we hope) this year both at the district and state levels. The District 2 playoffs start the weekend of Nov. 5-6.

Class 6A will qualify all four teams — Delaware Valley, Hazleton Area, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre Area. Although Williamsport joined the WVC because it was part of the District 2 tournament, the Millionaires were shifted to a subregional with District 6 for 2020 and 2021.

Class 5A is a subregional with District 11. Abington Heights and Wyoming Valley West will be battling four D11 teams for four playoff spots.

The tournament didn’t happen last year. Abington Heights canceled the season and the D11 teams decided to only hold a D11 tournament and not advance to states. That left Valley West as the lone survivor. The Spartans automatically made the state tournament, only to have to forfeit because of a COVID-19 situation.

In Class 4A, eight of 11 teams qualify. Crestwood defeated Dallas for the title in 2020.

In Class 3A, eight of 10 teams qualify. Lakeland won it last year by defeating Lake-Lehman. The championship game-only format meant three teams capable of winning the title — Scranton Prep, Western Wayne and Wyoming Area — never received the opportunity.

All four teams in Class 2A and both in Class A qualify for districts. All those teams are from the Lackawanna Conference.