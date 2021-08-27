🔊 Listen to this

Berwick at Southern Columbia

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s Carmen DeFrancesco (162-105), 25th year; Southern’s Jim Roth (456-63-2), 38th year

Last Meeting: Berwick 34-13 in 1965

All-Time Series: Berwick 1-0

Scouting Berwick: After a 1-5 season, Berwick did some tinkering on offense, abandoning the triple option for good. Same goes for the defense where a different scheme will be installed. Trying to get everyone in sync will be a challenge, especially against an 11-time state champion in Southern Columbia.

Scouting Southern: The Tigers did lose a game … back in 2016. Since then, Southern has rolled over most of its opponents on the way to a current 60-game winning streak. The backups get quality time every year, so there’s never a rebuild. Maybe someday it will happen. Don’t hold your breath waiting for it.

Bottom Line: Fans from both schools wanted to see this matchup during the George Curry era at Berwick, but it didn’t make sense because of how the state playoff system worked then.

Hanover Area at Athens

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Rick Hummer (3-13), 3rd year; Athens’ Jack Young (147-80), 21st year

Last Meeting: Hanover Area 31-21 in 2019

First Meeting: Athens 38-6 in 2018

All-Time Series: Tied 1-1

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes’ 2020 campaign was disjointed because of several stoppages for the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, some players had to shift around to fill one gap but inevitable create another. The result was a 0-5 record. Overall, this version of the Hawkeyes is inexperienced.

Scouting Athens: Athens enters the season after finishing 5-2 last year. Unlike Hanover Area, the Wildcats didn’t have any disruptions once October rolled around. Athens is a veteran bunch and Young usually has success under those circumstances.

Bottom Line: Athens’ experience will be the difference.

Lakeland at Lake-Lehman

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lakeland’s Dave Piwowarczyk (10-7), 3rd year; Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (78-45) 12th year

Last Meeting: Lakeland 14-11 in 2020

First Meeting: Lehman 37-21 in 2013

All-Time Series: Lehman 4-2

Scouting Lakeland: The Chiefs played just four regular-season games in 2020 and then defeated Lehman for the District 2 Class 3A title. A 47-0 loss to Wyomissing ended the season at 5-1. Quarterback Dom Spataro and running back Nick Manucuso lead a team which is short on experience at several positions.

Scouting Lehman: After rolling to seven wins, Lehman lost 20-17 in overtime to Crestwood and then had the aforementioned loss to Lakeland to finish 7-2. The offense lost plenty of firepower, so it might take a few games to get up to speed. The defense appears a little more advanced.

Bottom Line: Tough one to call since both teams were hit hard by graduation

Nanticoke Area at Scranton Prep

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (43-68), 12th year; Prep’s Terry Gallagher (51-9), 6th year

Last Meeting: Prep 48-14 in 2016

First Meeting: Nanticoke Area 20-14 in 1992

All-Time Series: Prep 4-2

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans finished 2-6 last year, starting the season with three high-quality opponents. The same happens this season. Nanticoke Area goes into the game – which was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon – lacking proven players on both sides of the ball.

Scouting Scranton Prep: Aside from a season-opening loss to Valley View, which cost Prep a District 2 Class 3A playoff spot in the truncated postseason, the Cavaliers rolled their other four opponents. They be in the thick of the playoff hunt this season, with speedy RB London Montgomery one of the best backs in the area.

Bottom Line: Prep has too much experience to let this one slip away.

Pittston Area at North Pocono

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (14-24), 5th year; North Pocono’s Greg Dolhon (41-51), 10th year

Last Meeting: North Pocono 48-45 in 2018

All-Time Series: North Pocono 1-0

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots finished 0-5 last season, but two losses were by three points or less. Then there was a long shutdown that appeared permanent because of the pandemic until they were allowed to return to play rival Wyoming Area. If the situation was different, the record would have likely featured some victories.

Scouting North Pocono: North Pocono finished 2-3 in 2020. The offense produced just 10 points over the final two games against Delaware Valley and Western Wayne. The Trojans return a decent amount of starters so they could make some noise in the District 2 Class 4A playoff chase.

Bottom Line: North Pocono has a edge in overall experience. That could be the deciding factor.

Tunkhannock at Abington Heights

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (12-18), 4th year; Abington’s Joe Repshis (105-68), 16th year

Last Meeting: Abington 25-6 in 2011

First Meeting: Abington 13-0 in 1929

All-Time Series: Abington 34-27-6

Scouting Tunkhannock: Tunkhannock was able to play nine games in 2020, quite a feat considering how the pandemic played havoc with so many schedules. The Tigers finished 4-5, with a close loss to Wilkes-Barre Area preventing the program’s first winning season since 1993. The running game should be fine, but the passing game has some pieces shuffling around.

Scouting Abington: The Comets didn’t play last year as the school district canceled contact sports because of the pandemic. They start the season with a night game at the school before returning for Saturday matinees at The Pit. The roster is top heavy with underclassmen.

Bottom Line: It might take Abington a few games to knock off the rust.

Valley View at Dallas

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley View’s George Howanitz (94-63), 15th year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (45-25), 7th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 29-7 in 2019

First Meeting: Valley View 34-13 in 1992

All-Time Series: Valley View 4-3

Scouting Valley View: The Cougars return QB Adam Howanitz, second-leading rusher Rylei Kilmer and leading receiver Sean Mackinder along with a nice group of linemen so they should be better than last season’s 2-4 record. The defense, though, graduated some of its top tacklers.

Scouting Dallas: After playing for the PIAA Class 4A state championship in 2019, Dallas fell to 4-4 last season. The slide was expected considering the immense amount of talent that graduated. Neither the offense nor defense produced in those losses, but those opponents finished a combined 25-8.

Bottom Line: In early season games, you go with experience. Valley View has that.

Williamsport at Crestwood

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Chuck Crews (50-56) 10th year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (15-6), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 15-14 in 2019

First Meeting: Williamsport 21-14 in 2008

All-Time Series: Tied 5-5

Scouting Williamsport: The rest of the WVC will be glad to see no more of TE/DE Nassir Jones, who destroyed opponents on both sides of the ball. However, this is no time to breathe a sigh of relief. Williamsport, which was 6-2 last season, brings back nine starters on each side of the ball. The offense should be among the best in the WVC.

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets had a couple of close calls before defeating Dallas for the District 2 Class 4A championship. The season ended at 8-1 with a loss to Jersey Shore in the state playoffs. At first glance, plenty of talent has departed via graduation. But a lot of the new faces received ample reps in 2020, so Crestwood could defend its title.

Bottom Line: This is a really tough opener for both teams. It could go either way.

Wyoming Area at Hazleton Area

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Randy Spencer (79-54) 13th year; Dennis Buchman (4-3), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 35-6 in 2005

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 26-7 in 1992

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 5-3

Scouting Wyoming Area: The 2019 PIAA Class 3A state champs went through a bit of a retooling last year. The result was a 5-3 record, which included a one-point loss to eventual D2-4A champ Crestwood. There are some holes to fill, especially on the O-line, but the skill positions are in fine shape. The defense has its top-four tacklers back.

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars finished 4-3 in 2020 and played for the D2-6A title, losing to Delaware Valley. They have a new quarterback in Tyler Wolfe, but he has veteran backs, receivers and linemen to allow him to grow into the position. The defense lost some major components, but should remain solid.

Bottom Line: Another tough call. Would have liked to seen this matchup later in the season.

West Scranton at Wyoming Valley West

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: West Scranton’s Dennis Hricenak (0-5), 2nd year; Valley West’s Jack Baranski (5-12) 3rd year

Last Meeting: West Scranton 20-7 in 1993

First Meeting: West Scranton 22-7 in 1992

All-Time Series: West Scranton 2-0

Scouting West Scranton: West Scranton finished 0-5 last season, was shut out three times and outscored 202-27. This season should be another challenging one for the Invaders, but at least they have plenty of seasoned players returning. So they should pick up some victories, although reaching .500 could be difficult.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans finished 2-4 in 2020, with the season coming to an unceremonious end with a COVID-19 forfeit. There were also a couple pandemic pauses along the way. They should be good to go in the trenches, but the skills guys need to develop quickly for a successful season.

Bottom Line: Valley West is further along at this point and that should be the difference.

Holy Redeemer at Holy Cross

1 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (1-13), 3rd year; Holy Cross’ Joe Giorgio (0-0), 1st year

Last Meeting: Redeemer 40-7 in 2020

First Meeting: Redeemer 62-7 in 2008

All-Time Series: Redeemer 9-3

Scouting Redeemer: Redeemer was another team with a choppy schedule because of the pandemic. Things got shifted around and a schedule which originally featured some competitive matchups ended up with Crestwood ans Wyoming Area instead. The Royals usually have some athletic guys at the skill spots, but winning in the trenches has been a sore spot for a long time.

Scouting Holy Cross: Holy Cross shuttered the program in 2019 because of a lack of players. The Crusaders came back in 2020 only to lose all five games, including a 40-7 drubbing at the hands of Redeemer. They were outscored 261-20 in going 0-5. Giorgio takes the helm of a program which hasn’t found much prosperity.

Bottom Line: The first of two meetings this season. Redeemer will likely win both.

Scranton vs. Wilkes-Barre Area

2 p.m. Saturday

Spartan Stadium, Kingston

The Coaches: Scranton’s Steve Shumbres (9-18), 4th year; WBA’s Ciro Centi (81-81), 16th year

Last Meeting: WBA 41-12 in 2019

First Meeting: WBA 37-28 2018

All-Time Series: WBA 2-0

Scouting Scranton: Scranton’s only wins in a 2-3 season were against opponents who were a combined 0-10. It’s been 10 years since the Knights won a District 2 title and in a Class 6A field with Delaware Valley and Hazleton Area that drought should continue. However, they are a rather veterans bunch which should be able to crank it up a notch or two in 2021.

Scouting WBA: With Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium no longer available, the Wolfpack will be using Wyoming Valley West’s stadium until they get a new facility at the new high school in Plains Township. WBA lost its quarterback, top rusher and top receiver to graduation. Six of the seven guys who were among the top tacklers are also gone.

Bottom Line: Yet another game with no clear-cut favorite. Should be entertaining.