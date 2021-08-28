🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — After waiting 696 days to take the field again in game competition, Abington Heights was not about to let another 104 minutes become a problem.

The Comets opened a nine-point lead in the first quarter, then returned from a lengthy second-quarter lightning delay to polish off a 16-0, non-league football victory Friday night over visiting Tunkhannock.

Abington Heights played for the first time since taking a season off for pandemic-related precautions and for the first time at home under the lights, using the new artificial turf field at the high school.

The Comets used a series of big plays on both sides of the ball to spoil opening night for Tunkhannock.

Ben Chilson hit 13 of 22 passes for 158 yards, but the Tigers dropped several passes and the Comets took advantage of two interceptions.

P.T. Cutrufello, who later hit a 77-yard touchdown pass and broke a 39-yard run, intercepted a pass that ricocheted off the hands of a Tunkhannock receiver less than four minutes into the game.

Sophomore Caleb Marzolino went off the right side on his first varsity carry, spun out of tackle to keep his balance after appearing to be headed down, and sprinted 42 yards on the first Abington Heights offensive play.

The Comets stalled there but Michael Hartshorn easily made a 37-yard field goal.

Tunkhannock’s defense may have relaxed momentarily with Marzolino almost down, and the same was true on the touchdown for a 9-0 lead after one quarter.

A Tiger defender stopped, thinking either that the pass had skipped off the turf or that Matt Show’s knee was down. Show came up out of the crouch and took off on the 77-yard touchdown.

Tunkhannock had a second-quarter drive stall at the 23, coming out of the delay. A penalty moved the Tigers back after they appeared to reach the 1.

The Tigers also missed a field goal in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

Christian Henzes returned a fourth-quarter interception 37 yards and Nick Deremer scored from the 19 on the next play to increase the lead to 16.

Abington Heights 16, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

Abington Heights`9`0`0`7 — 16

First quarter

AH – Michael Hartshorn 37 FG, 6:22

AH – Matt Show 77 pass from P.T. Cutrufello (kick blocked), 0:10

Fourth quarter

AH – Nick Deremer 19 run (Hartshorn kick), 6:46

Team statistics`T`AH

First downs`13`9

Rushes-yards`30-70`27-167

Passing yards`158`123

Total yards`228`290

Passing`13-22-2`3-11-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-4`2-14

Punts-avg.`3-27.7`1-36.0

Fumbles-lost`5-0`2-1

Penalties-yards`9-79`7-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — TUNK, Bobby Schultz 10-33, Ty Konen 10-31, Colin Madden 1-3, Ben Chilson 9-3. AH, Caleb Marzolino 9-60, Declan Walsh 5-56, Cutrufello 7-33, Deremer 4-23, Austin Boersma 1-minus 1, Colin Davis 1-minus 4.

PASSING — TUNK, Chilson 13-22-2-158. AH, Cutrufello 3-11-0-123.

RECEIVING – TUNK, Garrett Yuhas 4-51, Michael Sickler 3-48, Joey Ross 3-25, Madden 2-24, Konen 1-10. AH, Matt Show 1-77, Nico Bossi 1-34, Maso Fedor 1-12.

INTERCEPTIONS — TUNK, None. AH, Christian Henzes 1-37, Cutrufello 1-0.