🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — On a wet, rain-spattered night, the snap from center to holder went low for an attempt at a kick for an extra point.

No matter.

The holder, Conner Olisewski, simply picked it up and raced past everybody to the right corner of the end zone for a two-point conversion.

Even when something went wrong for Wyoming Valley West, everything turned out right Friday night.

Olisewski scored and set up points from just about everywhere on the Spartan Stadium field, sophomore running back Isaiah Cobb rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns before taking a seat by halftime and Valley West made a bit of history in a 2021 high school football season-opening 50-6 walloping of West Scranton.

Kicker Gwen Langley became the first girl to score a point for Valley West’s football team – and by the time she was finished, she’d hit all six of her PAT tries, finishing with as many points as anyone who reached the end zone on a single play.

“I was so proud of Gwen,” Valley West coach Jack Baranski said. “She’s outstanding. We’re really happy for her.”

Turns out, the Spartans had a whole lot to smile about.

It didn’t take Cobb long to announce his presence in the Wyoming Valley Conference as a feared backfield threat, as he overpowered the Invaders from the start.

He gained 65 of the 70 yards Valley West covered on its opening drive, capping the march with a 1-yard touchdown plunge to paydirt. Less than two minutes later, Cobb was in the end zone again, turning an interception by teammate Ryan Meyers at the West Scranton 6 into a 2-yard walk-in touchdown.

“He’s a 235-pound back,” Baranski said. “We expect that type of effort from him.”

The effort from Olisewski was just as spectacular.

The senior wideout and safety scored on a 47-yard punt return to give the Spartans a 21-0 lead, made a one-handed interception on defense that led to a 28-yard touchdown catch by Hunter Pries near the end of the first half and turned that shaky snap into Valley West’s final two points on special teams.

“One-handed pick, returns a punt, makes a big play,” Baranski said of Olisewski’s highlight reel-filled night. “And he called every coverage on defense. It’s great to have a three-year starter like that.”

Minutes after his dazzling return for a touchdown, Olisewski brought a second punt to the end zone with an apparent 56-yard touchdown return that was nullified by an illegal block.

The Spartans simply shrugged and scored anyway, when quarterback Luke Buss found Rick Giza with a 48-yard touchdown pass on the very next snap for a 28-0 Valley West lead.

“Luke did a nice job on some throws,” Baranski said. “We challenged our offensive line all week. Isaiah took advantage, but it really starts up front.I thought the offensive line was outstanding.”

The defense wasn’t bad, either.

Meyers and Olisewski snagged interceptions, Jayden Swainback and Cobb stormed in for sacks, Swainback returned a fumble 25 yards for a score and Valley West’s new-look, odd-man front held West Scranton without a first down the entire first half while the Spartans built a 35-0 lead.

It took West Scranton more than 10 minutes and eight offensive snaps before the Invaders were able to run a play that gained positive yardage and they finished with 45 yards of total offense.

“We went to that odd front, we were very aggressive with it,” Baranski said.

Actually, aggression is what got Langley noticed.

An accomplished soccer player, she caught the attention of Valley West’s football coaching staff with her performances on the pitch — and for football openers, proved to be as steady as they come. The only one she didn’t make is the one she didn’t get a chance to try.

“I taught Gwen, I taught all of her sisters,” Baranski said. “I saw her make a kick against Crestwood, on YouTube, from about 50 yards out. I said, ‘Why don’t you come on out (for football)?’ She wanted to try this. Amazing night for her.

“Gwen is a great representative of student-athletes at Valley West.”

Wyoming Valley West 50, West Scranton 6

West Scranton`0`0`6`0 — 6

Wyo. Valley West`28`7`7`8 — 50

First quarter

WVW — Isaiah Cobb 1 run (Gwen Langley kick), 6:05

WVW — Cobb 2 run (Langley kick), 4:18

WVW — Conner Olisewski 47 punt return (Langley kick), 3:05

WVW — Rick Giza 48 pass from Luke Buss (Langley kick), 0:25

Second quarter

WVW — Hunter Pries 28 pass from Buss (Langley kick)m 1:55

Third quarter

WVW — Jayden Swainback 25 fumble recovery (Langley kick), 10:05

WS — Joseph Harris 1 run (Kick blocked)m 3:07

Fourth quarter

WVW — Zack Tomascik 33 run (Olisewski conversion run), 9:04

Team statistics`WS`WVW

First downs`4`14

Rushes-yards`23-38`42-270

Passing yards`7`76

Total yards`45`346

Passing`1-10-2`2-5-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-21`1-7

Punts-avg.`4-31.8`1-31

Fumbles-lost`2-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`2-25`6-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WS, Moet Wellington 4-38, Dan DenHaese 4-14, Joseph Harris 9-7, Brett Miller 1-3, Peter Hilburn 1- (minus 3), Matt Metzgar 1- (minus 5), Samson Repshis 3- (minus 16). WVW, Isaiah Cobb 18-132, Zack Tomascik 5-64, Paul Riggs 3-24, Gavin Phillips 2-10, Lucas Zsjencewicz 5-9, Luke Buss 3-8, Josh Koval 3-7, Conner Olisewski 1-6, Ivan Gamble 1-6, Devon Suda 1-4.

PASSING — WS, Miller 1-8-1-7, DenHaese 0-2-1-0. WVW, Buss 2-5-0-76.

RECEIVING — WS, Harris 1-7. WVW, Nick Giza 1-48, Hunter Pries 1-28.

INTERCEPTIONS — WVW, Ryan Meyers 1-0, Olisewski 1-0.