Crestwood linebacker Magnus Bibla puts pressure on the Williamsport quarterback Frankie Morrone as he tries to make a pass in the second quarter Friday night.

Crestwood quarterback Noah Schultz runs the ball against Williamsport in the second quarter Friday night.

Crestwood’s coach Ryan Arcangeli leads his team out of the tunnel to start the football season against Williamsport on Friday night.

Williamsport running back Nasir Hennigan carries the ball as Crestwood dfensive back Noah Schultz moves in during the second quarter Friday night.

WRIGHT TWP. — Crestwood learned something Friday night that other Williamsport opponents might find out as well.

If the opportunity is there to score, pounce on it or else.

Crestwood started six drives from the Williamsport 32-yard line or closer, yet came away with just two scores. Williamsport’s big-play offense took advantage for a 33-13 victory on opening night in Wyoming Valley Conference football.

Two Williamsport players highlighted the outburst — one proven and the other a newcomer.

Junior running back Nasir Hennigan picked up where he left off in 2020, finishing with 154 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 51-yard run wiped out by a holding penalty.

Sophomore receiver Jamaire Harden was outstanding in his varsity debut, hauling in four passes for 176 yards and two TDs. He had a 60-yard catch-and-run score negated by another holding penalty.

“We made it easy for (Crestwood) in the first quarter with a couple three-and-outs and then a shanked punt,” Williamsport coach Chuck Crews said. “That gave them the opportunity to get into the end zone. But then we stiffened up our back a little bit and then remembered we could run the ball. We did that, completed a couple passes and got into the end zone.

“More times in the end zone than the scoreboard shows, but that’s OK. We overcame adversity.”

After a delay of nearly an hour for lightning, Crestwood struck first with a five-play, 23-yard drive capped by a 5-yard run by Kaleb Benjamin.

Williamsport, though, took a 12-7 lead into halftime as Harden kept one scoring drive going with a juggling 24-yard catch on a third-and-11 where quarterback Frankie Morrone spun out of a sack attempt. Harden’s 67-yard TD catch, where he outran the Crestwood defense for the final 35 yards, gave the Millionaires the lead for good.

Crestwood had a chance to regain the lead on its first possession of the third quarter. The Comets started at the Williamsport 26-yard line and moved to the 11 only to have a holding penalty push the ball back to the 30. A fourth-and-12 passes was incomplete and Harden made his 87-yard TD catch on the next play.

Crestwood also lost a fumble at the Williamsport 16 after the Millionaires went up 26-7.

“That seems to be our M.O.,” Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli said. “That starts with me and having a better plan. We have to put our kids in better position. We’ve been inside the 30 in plus territory against a lot of football teams and we seem to shoot ourselves in the foot.”

Williamsport 33, Crestwood 13

Williamsport`0`12`14`7 — 33

Crestwood`0`7`0`6 — 13

Second quarter

CRE — Kaleb Benjamin 2 run (Ethan Shudak kick), 11:04

WIL — Nasir Hennigan 2 run (bad snap), 8:08

WIL —Jamaire Harden 67 pass from Frankie Morrone (pass failed), 4:08

Third quarter

WIL — Harden 87 pass from Marrone (Connor Poole kick), 6:49

WIL — Keith Freeman 5 run (Poole kick), 4:46

Fourth quarter

CRE — Shudak 8 run (bad snap), 8:14

WIL — Hennigan 3 run (Poole kick), 5:16

Team statistics`WIL`CRE

First downs`10`9

Rushes-yards`24-138`43-135

Passing yards`201`54

Total yards`339`189

Passing`6-9-0`7-12-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-12`2-13

Punts-avg.`4.27.3`4-44.5

Fumbles-lost`1-1`3-1

Penalties-yards`8-72`3-37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Will, Hennigan 17-154, Morrone 5-(minus-19), Freeman 1-5, team 1-(minus-2). Crestwood, Shudak 15-62, Benjamin 8-38, Noah Schultz 11-21, Chase Pugh 4-8, Robert Knight 1-2, Lincoln Bibla 2-10, team 1-(minus-6);

PASSING — Will, Morrone 6-9-0-201. Crestwood, Schultz 7-11-0-54, Brendan Dennis 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — Will, Freeman 1-19, Harden 4-176, Damond Greene 1-6. Crestwood, Magnus Bibla 1-3, Cole Kakalecik 2-24, Pugh 1-0, Bryce Vieney 1017, Josh Hilpp 1-3, L.Bibla 1-7.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.