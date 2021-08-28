🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Like a few teams Friday night, Wilkes-Barre Area had the start of its football season delayed Saturday afternoon. Weather, though, wasn’t a factor like a day earlier.

WBA spent the first 10 minutes against Scranton playing unlike the team it expected to be. Once the Wolfpack gained some momentum, they rolled to a season-opening victory.

Led by an outstanding debut by sophomore Mekhi Nelson, WBA scored the game’s final 35 points to defeat Scranton 35-13 in a non-conference game at Spartan Stadium.

Nelson caught a 50-yard TD pass, ran 54 yards for another score and threw a 60-yard touchdown to Anthony Nguyen as the Wolfpack erased a 13-0 deficit.

“He is an outstanding athlete. He absolutely is,” WBA coach Ciro Cinti said of Nelson, who lined up in multiple positions throughout the game. “He gets better every practice, but he’s one of many young kids on the team that are getting better week in and week out.”

Those young WBA players learned a lesson in adversity early.

Scranton went on a 13-play, 74-yard drive to start the game. The Knights converted three third downs and overcame a first-and-27 situation which led to a 2-yard scoring run by quarterback Arvel Chandler.

WBA then fumbled away the ball on its third play from scrimmage, allowing Scranton to quickly punch in another score for a 13-0 lead.

“There are a lot of guys who are playing for the first time and out of position,” Cinti said. “That was the key. We settled them down, we went to more of a base defense and that was better for them. They settled down just running the base defense.”

Scranton had 109 yards on its two scoring drives and then only 85 more the rest of the half. The Knights also had possessions deep into WBA territory end on an interception by WBA’s Nyquon Hollman in the end zone and a fumble recovery by Javon Goodman at the Wolfpack 14.

Once the defense settled in, the offense took off. On WBA’s first play after losing the fumble, quarterback Javant McClary hit Nelson on a short slant. Nelson zipped right past a couple defenders to finish off a 50-yard score.

WBA took the lead a short time later, taking advantage of a botched Scranton punt snap to score in four plays on a 12-yard run by McClary.

The Wolfpack built their lead to 21-13 on their first possession of the third quarter. Nelson appeared stopped for a 4-yard gain, but popped out of a scrum and raced 54 yards for a touchdown.

Then early in the fourth quarter, Nelson took a lateral pass from McClary and threw to a wide-open Nguyen for a 28-13 lead. Howie Shiner capped the scoring with a 1-yard run with 5:37 to play.

Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Scranton 13

Scranton`13`0`0`0 — 13

Wilkes-Barre Area`7`7`7`14 — 35

First quarter

SCR — Arvel Chandler 2 run (Jeremiah Ortiz kick), 6:20

SCR — Charlie Thompson 1 run (run failed), 2:29

WBA — Mehki Nelson 50 pass from Javant McClary (Evan Corcoran kick), 1:58

Second quarter

WBA — McClary 12 run (Corcoran kick), 10:02

Third quarter

WBA — Nelson 54 run (Corcoran kick), 8:06

Fourth quarter

WBA — Anthony Nguyen 60 pass from Nelson (Corcoran kick), 11:34

WBA — Howie Shiner 1 run (Corcoran kick), 5:37

Team statistics`SCR`WBA

First downs`18`15

Rushes-yards`50-197`36-216

Passing yards`87`131

Total yards`284`347

Passing`8-17-1`5-7-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`3-33.3`1-25

Fumbles-lost`2-2`1-1

Penalties-yards`5-52`6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Scranton, Thompson 12-42, Bashiyr Murphy 17-80, Chandler 13-31, Dustin Miller 1-4, Matt Shilling 3-32, Antonio Hairston 2-13, Craig Pabst 1-5, team 1-(minus-10). WBA, Shiner 12-40, McClary 8-39, Ben Kenzakoski 3-6, Nelson 9-122, Sincere Williams 1-11. Dominic Ascerno 1-2.

PASSING — Scranton, Chandler 8-17-1-87. WBA, McClary 4-5-1-71, Nelson 1-1-0-60.

RECEIVING — Scranton, Miller 3-25, Thompson 1-23, Hairston 1-22, Donovan Laybourn-Boddie 1-8, Murphy 1-3. WBA, Nelson 1-50, Kenzakoski 1-7, Williams 1-4, Nyquon Hollman 1-10, Nguyen 1-60.

INTERCEPTIONS — Scranton, Donato Stepny 1-4. WBA, Hollman 1-0.

MISSED FGs — None.