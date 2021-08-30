🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell in a heated contest to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 10-5 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs jumped out to an early 7-0 lead with a run in the first and a six-run explosion in the second. Lehigh Valley first baseman Darick Hall clubbed a grand slam to highlight the early outburst.

The RailRiders chipped away with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, but the IronPigs responded with three in the bottom of the inning to take a 10-2 lead. The three runs in the fifth were the only tallies against Luis Gil in the game, who went 4.2 innings out of the bullpen in a planned relief outing, striking out seven and walking two.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck for three runs on five hits in the top of the seventh to close the gap to 10-5. Greg Allen brought in a run with a fielder’s choice groundout and back-to-back singles from Socrates Brito and Rob Brantly plated two more. Brantly finished 2-for-4 with an RBI in the game.

Reggie McClain and Brooks Kriske finished off the game on the mound for the RailRiders to hold the score, but the offense was unable to muster any more runs in their final two turns at-bat.

