Bobby Lugiano helps Black Knights to team title

EXETER – Sophomore Bobby Lugiano won the individual title and led Lake-Lehman to the team championship Monday when Wyoming Valley Conference golf teams gathered at Fox Hill Country Club for the Tom Tryba Memorial Tournament.

Lugiano shot 5-under-par, 66 to beat 2019 champion Logan Paczewski from Dallas by one stroke and lead three players from Lake-Lehman who finished in the 60s.

Brothers Eli and Cael Ropietski shot 68 and 69 as Lake-Lehman placed golfers in three of the top four spots to beat Dallas by 16 shots, 281-297, in the team race.

“I did not expect three scores in the 60s,” Lake-Lehman coach Tom Yoniski said. “I don’t know if anybody did.

“Let’s be honest. The conditions were tough. The rough was high, the grounds were wet and the greens were super fast.”

None of that mattered to Lugiano or the Ropietski brothers, who were ruled eligible by District 2 last week after transferring from Holy Redeemer in the offseason.

The three played together nearly every day of the summer at Huntsville Golf Club, unless they were away at one of the high-level junior tournaments they used to test themselves competitively.

On the occasions where a fourth joined their group, it was often Paczewski, who set a tournament record with a 64 the last time the Tryba was held two years ago.

“We play over at Huntsville all summer,” Paczewski said. “I see the work they’ve been putting in. They’re there from sun up to sun down, really grinding.”

Paczewski went off the first hole in the shot gun start with Lugiano in the group right behind him.

After three holes, Paczewski was 2-under and Lugiano was 1-over, but the youngster erased that three-stroke deficit by the turn with birdies on five of the next six holes.

“I knew I was going to shoot under par today because I’ve been playing good golf,” Lugiano said. “After I made that bogey on 3, I knew I had to make a stroke or two up.”

Lugiano, a state tournament qualifier last season as a freshman, played the last 15 holes at 6-under without another bogey.

That was enough to catch Paczewski, who had eight birdies, but got in trouble off the tee twice, leading to a double bogey and one of his two bogeys.

A total of five players broke par with Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner shooting 70.

Derek Johnson was at even-par, 71 while leading Crestwood to third place out of 12 teams.

Hanover Area was fourth, led by Kyleen McCance’s 77 for the best score by a female player in the co-ed event.

TOM TRYBA MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

(at Fox Hill Country Club, par 71)

Team Scores

Lake-Lehman (L-L) 281, Dallas (D) 297, Crestwood (C) 308, Hanover Area (Han) 320, Hazleton Area (Haz) 321, Pittston Area (PA) 325, Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 350, Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 354, Holy Redeemer (HR) 356, Wyoming Area (WA) 361, Tunkhannock (T) 372, Berwick (B) 376. Incomplete teams: MMI Prep (MMI), Nanticoke, Wyoming Seminary (WS).

Top Individuals

Michael Lugiano, L-L 66; Logan Paczewski, D 67; Eli Ropietski, LL 68, Cael Ropietski, LL 69; Nick Werner, WS 70; Derek Johnson, C 71; Kyle Langan, D 74; Zack Valeski, PA 75; Tommy Biscotti, C 76; Jonathan Joseph, Haz 76; Owen Blazick, C 76; Austin Finarelli, D 77; Kyleen McCance, Han 77; Jake Palermo, Haz 78; Nick Schiel, Han 78; Michael Sholtis, LL 78; Karl Pecha, PA 78; Rhys Bonvie, D 79; Connor Matteo, Haz 80; Gabe Brunn, WVW 81; Sawyer Koretz, WBA 81; Alex Martin, HR 81; Tyler Wassel, PA 81; Zach Murphy, Han 81; Max Steinruck, D 83.