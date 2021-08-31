🔊 Listen to this

A day after winning the Tryba Tournament, Lake-Lehman golf rode that momentum to two more wins on Tuesday, defeating Wyoming Area 136-191 and MMI Prep 136-193 at Huntsville.

The Black Knights had three players finish at par or under, led by an impressive performance by Cael Ropietski, who won medalist honors aith a 5-under 31. Michael Lugiano, who took first overall at the Tryba, was one shot behind at 32 while Eli Ropietski and Mike Sholtis followed with 36 and 37, respectively.

The Warriors got a 47 from Dane Schutter followed by three players with a 48 — Matt Rusinchak, Jack Mulhern and Jeremy Layland.

Scoring for the Preppers were Thomas Mayernik (38), Lex Lispi (44), Kade Lutz (49) and Carson Valkusky (62).

Dallas 154, Tunkhannock 188

Logan Paczewski turned in a strong round with a 3-under 33 to help lead the Mountaineers to a win at Irem Country Club.

Kyle Langan and Austin Finarelli both finished with a 40 for the Mounts while Rhys Bonvie was right behind with a 41.

Josh Brown topped the Tigers with a 41, followed by Aidan Montross (46) and Jacob Walsh (50). Jakob Baltrusaitis and Caleb Georgetti tied for the final spot at 51.

Hanover Area 166, Holy Redeemer 178

The Hawkeyes’ Hayden Brunn shot a 38 and tied for medalist honors with the Royals’ Alex Martin in Hanover Area’s victory.

Kyleen McCance (41), Zach Murphy (42) and Nick Schiel (45) also scored for the Hawks.

Rounding out the scoring for Redeemer were Caleb Hurley (44), Nathan Coates (46) and John Tondora (50).

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 5, Hanover Area 0

The Mountaineers earned a sweep of the Hawkeyes as the doubles teams of Janet Federici/Danielle Konick and Danielle Blessner/Chloe Dudick dropped just one game between them.

Dallas won all five matches in straight sets.

Holy Redeemer 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

Carissa Benderavich won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles to highlight the Royals’ sweep of the Spartans at Kirby Park.

Redeemer didn’t drop a set in the victory.

Wyoming Seminary 5, MMI Prep 0

Over four contested matches, the Blue Knights lost only one game in completing a sweep of the Preppers.

Ilana Rosenthal and Ella Krypel each won 6-0, 6-0 at first and second singles, respectively. The No. 2 doubles team of Victoria Smulowitz and Bridget Dowd also finished 6-0, 6-0.

Hazleton Area 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Jasmine Van Camp and Emily Prokopovich both won singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Cougars.

The doubles team of Kate Harmonosky and Jenna Harmonosky also won without losing a game.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 5, Hanover Area 0

SINGLES — Caroline Stallard (DAL) def. Karlee Yuscavage, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Audrey Delgaudio (DAL) def. Ally Richards, 6-3, 6-3; 3. Wally Flynn (DAL) def. Stephanie Lewis, 6-2, 6-0

DOUBLES — 1. Janet Federici/Danielle Konick (DAL) def. Maggie Murphy/Madison Elick, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Danielle Blessner/Chloe Dudick (DAL) def. Santina Saraka/Brenna Slusser, 6-0, 6-0

Holy Redeemer 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

SINGLES — 1. Carissa Benderavich (HR) def. Kaiya Reisinger 6-1, 6-0; 2. Kushi Syed (HR) def. Brescias Boccharo 6-2, 6-2; 3. Theresa Khoudary (HR) def. Katie Stuart 6-2, 6-1

DOUBLES — 1. Gabby Randazzo/Alana Gilchrist (HR) def. Addison Wood/Erica Fellerman 6-2, 6-0; 2. Addison Rosenko/Kim Dinh (HR) def. Rylee Riggs/Kady Krasavage 6-2, 6-1

Wyoming Seminary 5, MMI Prep 0

SINGLES — 1. Ilana Rosenthal (SEM) def. Kendall Orozco 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ella Krypel (SEM) def. Kathryn Sussick 6-0, 6-0; 3. Margaret Mihalick (SEM) won by forfeit

DOUBLES — 1. Dominica Delayo/Samantha Casey (SEM) def. Kate Malay/Eve Corazza 6-0, 6-1; 2. Victoria Smulowitz/Bridget Dowd def. Kasia Svenson/Diane Arias 6-0, 6-0

Hazleton Area 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

SINGLES — 1. Jasmine Van Camp (HAZ) def. Trinity Hull 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emily Prokopovich (HAZ) def. Sarah Langan 6-0, 6-0; 3. Nanci Major (HAZ) def. Jimena Amigon 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES — 1. Katy Harmonosky/Jenna Harmonosky (HAZ) def. Alissa Knights/Samantha Ashford 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ava Zions-Smith/Michelle Zupiveck (HAZ) won by forfeit