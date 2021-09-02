🔊 Listen to this

Louis Domingue has suited up for five different NHL teams and been part of a record-setting squad. And his 10th season as a pro may come as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s top goaltender.

The 29-year-old Quebec native signed with Pittsburgh on Thursday, providing the organization with a valuable No. 3 option on the depth chart — someone who can step in at the NHL level if needed or be an experienced hand in the AHL.

Domingue — who inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Penguins — can fill that role.

“So pumped to be joining the Penguins organization!” Domingue wrote on Twitter. “Let’s do this.”

Pittsburgh returns Wilkes-Barre/Scranton alums Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith in net for next season but would have had all youngsters fighting for the AHL jobs.

The 6-foot-3 Domingue will now join a group that includes returning names Alex D’Orio and Tommy Nappier as well as promising newcomer Filip Lindberg.

If he does spend most of his time in Wilkes-Barre, Domingue will give the Penguins a goalie who has more career NHL games under his belt (140) than AHL games (103).

A fifth-round draft pick by the then-Phoenix Coyotes in 2010, Domingue has played for the Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils while appearing in one game apiece for the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames over the last two pandemic-disrupted seasons.

His career NHL numbers are nothing flashy — a 3.05 goals against average with a .904 save percentage to go with two shutouts.

Most notably, he was the top backup for Tampa Bay in 2018-19 when the Lightning tied the NHL record with 62 wins in the regular season. Domingue picked up 21 of those victories as the No. 2 man behind Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy.

What he hasn’t had recently is much live game action.

Last season the NHL employed taxi squads so teams had more bodies available in the event of COVID-19 complications. And Domingue spent nearly the entire year on Calgary’s.

In a normal season, Domingue might have played the bulk of the games for the Flames’ AHL affiliate in Stockton. As it was, he appeared in just four games at any level — one in Calgary and three in Stockton.

Regardless, he will compete for time starting in training camp later this month. The Penguins will also want to get a good look at Lindberg, who signed as a college free agent at the beginning of the offseason.

Lindberg helped lead UMass to the national championship in 2021, with the Frozen Four even being played in Pittsburgh.

Not to be overlooked is D’Orio, who appeared in a team-high 11 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season. Nappier made his pro debut after signing an AHL contract after a notable career at Ohio State.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton also added a defenseman on Thursday, as Mitch Reinke joined the club on a one-year AHL deal.

Reinke, 25, is entering his fourth season as a pro after playing 18 games for the Utica Comets earlier this year. He led Comets blueliners with 10 assists and 12 points and later appeared in an NHL playoff game for the St. Louis Blues.

The 5-foot-11 Reinke previously played for the former San Antonio Rampage, scoring 45 points in 76 games in 2018-19.