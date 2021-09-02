🔊 Listen to this

Ilana Rosenthal, Ella Krypel and Margaret Mihalick all scored singles victories to lead Wyoming Seminary past Berwick 5-0 in a girls high school tennis match on Thursday.

The teams of Dominica Delayo/Samantha Casey and Victoria Smulowitz/ Bridget Dowd scored doubles victories for the Blue Knights.

Holy Redeemer 4, Hanover Area 1

Carissa Benderavich and Kushi Syed each scored singles victories to lead Holy Redeemer past Hanover Area.

Stephanie Lewis picked up the Hawkeyes’ lone victory.

The doubles teams of Gabby Randazzo/Alana Gilchrist and Addison Rosenko/Kim Dinh also scored victories for the Royals.

Jim Thorpe 5, Hazleton Area 0

Gabby Nunez, Tara McLean and Hailey Trine all posted singles victories to lead Jim Thorpe to a sweep of the host Cougars.

Crestwood 4, Pittston Area 1

Hannah Ziegler, Megan McLaughlin and Shannon Griffiths swept the singles matches to lead the Comets past the Patriots.

The doubles team of Madison Van Gorden and Smantha Olszyk also scored a victory for Crestwood in doubles action.

BOYS GOLF

Wyoming Seminary 167, Wyoming Area 192

Nick Werner shot a 34 to take medalist honors and lead the Blue Knights past the Warriors at the Huntsville Golf Club.

Also scoring for Wyoming Seminary were Pat Ruthirawut (38), Shane Holcombe (47) and Thomas Iskra (48). Scoring for Wyoming Area were Jack Mulhern (44), Brady Noone (45), Mick Giardina (51) and Matt Rusinchak (52).

LOCAL COLLEGES

Women’s soccer

Wilkes 4, Penn State Berks 1

EDWARDSVILLE – Emily Bidelspach highlighted a four-goal explosion for the Wilkes University women’s soccer team as it opened the 2021 season with a 4-1 victory over Penn State Berks at Bruggeworth Field.

Sarah Eliff opened the scoring in the second minute with her first collegiate goal. Berks’ goalkeeper attempted to clear the ball but Bidelspach knocked it down right to Eliff who put it in for the 1-0 lead.

Bidelspach netted her first score of the game in the 31st minute with a nice move around a defender that led to a breakaway as Wilkes entered halftime with a 2-0 advantage.

Women’s volleyball

Wilkes 3, Clarks Summit 0

WILKES-BARRE – After being washed out Wednesday night. the Wilkes University Colonels returned to the Marts Center for their first match since the 2019 season by hosting Clarks Summit Wednesday evening.

The Colonels (1-0) only trailed for a few points early in the third set to the Defenders (0-2) in the 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-9) affair.

First year outside hitter Alexis Reedy (Palmyra, PA/Palmyra Area) led the Colonels to an early 5-0 lead in the first set, contributing an early kill and service ace. The Navy and Gold effectively put away the first set with a 6-1 run fueled by three aces from first year setter Alexa Cassel (Hummelstown, PA/Lower Dauphin) to take a 14-5 lead. The Colonels and Defenders would trade points to wind down the 25-14 set.

Men’s Soccer

Wilkes 4, Penn State Berks 3

EDWARDSVILLE – The Wilkes University men’s soccer team raced out to a 4-0 lead midway through the contest including three unanswered first half goals as the Colonels posted a 4-3 victory over visiting Penn State Berks Thursday night at Bruggeworth Field.

Wilkes improved to 1-0 on the season making it the second consecutive year the Colonels have opened the season with a victory.

Andrew Reichard notched the first goal of the match for Wilkes 2:03 in when he took a pass from Luke Betancourt and deposited a shot past the PSU Berks keeper.

The lead grew to 2-0 at the 27:40 mark of the first half after Matthew Horwedel took a shot off a free ball that deflected off a PSU Berks defender and into the back of the goal. Three minutes later the Colonels concluded its three goal first half when Xavier Guerreiro headed home a Herbert Ramirez corner.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Berwick 0

Singles: No. 1: Ilana Rosenthal (WS) def. Milanna Reader, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Ella Krypel (WS) def. Isabella Ambrosino, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Margaret Mihalick (WS) def. Sophia Guerrierio, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: No. 1: Dominica Delayo/Samantha Casey (WS) def. Julia Mowery/Jaida Geiser, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2: Victoria Smulowitz/ Bridget Dowd (WS) def. Addy Post/Sara Adams (Ber) 6-0, 6-0.

Holy Redeemer 4, Hanover Area 1

Singles: No. 1: Carissa Benderavich (HR) def. Karlee Yuscavage, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Kushi Syed (HR) def. Allie Richards, 6-0, 2-6, 7-5; No. 3: Stephanie Lewis (HA) def. Theresa Khoudary, 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: No. 1: Gabby Randazzo/Alana Gilchrist (HR) def. Brenna Slusser/Maggie Murphy, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2: Addison Rosenko/Kim Dinh (HR) def. Santina Saraka/Madison Elick, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(8-6).

Jim Thorpe 5, Hazleton Area 0

Singles: No. 1: Gabby Nunez (JT) def. Jasmine Van Camp; No. 2: Tara McClean (JT) def. Emily Prokopovick. No. 3: Hailey Trine def. Nancy Major. Doubles: No. 1: Kaylinn Trine/Taylor Saba def. Katy Harmonosky/Jenna Harmonosky; No. 2: Julia Green/Hailey Wallace def. Dallas Huff/Kaitlyn Marley.

Crestwood 4, Pittston Area 1

Singles: No. 1: Hannah Ziegler (CRE) def. Megan Kapacs, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2: Megan McLaughlin (CRE) def. Quinn Carden, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3: Shannon Griffiths (CRE) def. Bethany Yashkus, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: No. 1: Katie Koss/Jacy Van Osdol (PA) def. Olivia Richards/Sydney Bruno, 7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (7-3), 6-4. No. 2: Maddison Van Gorden/Samantha Olszyk (CRE) def. Laura Farber/Ayla Krieger, 6-0, 6-2.