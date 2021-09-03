🔊 Listen to this

While lightning created several delays and one postponement on opening night, Wyoming Area was creating a storm of its own.

The Warriors headed to Hazleton Area and dominated the Cougars for a 35-7 victory. Now Class 3A Wyoming Area will attempt to knock off another Class 6A opponent, this time Wilkes-Barre Area. The teams play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium in Kingston.

The impressive victory where Wyoming Area ran the ball effectively caught the eye of WBA coach Ciro Cinti.

“Coach (Randy) Spencer and that staff have those guys rolling,” Cinti said. “They’re big, they’re physical and most important they have a lot of experience. That’s one heck of a team.”

Two veterans — Drew Mruk and Leo Haros — led the rushing attack against Hazleton Area. The duo combined for 174 of the team’s 283 rushing yards. Aaron Crossley, who ran the ball just four times last season, added another threat to the backfield.

Of course, nothing happens without blocking and that was a question mark coming into the season. Nick Elko and Ryan Gilpin were the only returning starters on the interior line. The group, though, cleared holes for Wyoming Area to average 6.4 yards per carry vs. Hazleton Area.

Wyoming Area threw just four times, but that number will likely increase, perhaps as early as Saturday.

“We were happy with the way we were able to perform,” Spencer said. “We were hoping we would be strong up front, and I think we did an exceptional job on the offensive line. Tight ends, fullbacks and wideouts blocking down the field. We were able to run the ball consistently in some tough conditions.

“As well as we did in that respect, we have to be more balanced moving forward and also involve all of our playmakers. As well as we played, we have a lot of work to do.”

WBA was expected to have plenty of work to do just to be competitive. The Wolfpack graduated four players who scored 14 of their 16 touchdowns last season.

A slow start didn’t dispel that theory. WBA fell behind 13-0 to Scranton, but then ripped off five touchdowns for a 35-13 victory.

Quarterback Javant McClary was the only skill guy with any real experience and that came last year because of an injury to starter Kam Taylor, who has since graduated. The Wolfpack, though, may have found a guy who will generate plenty of excitement in sophomore Mekhi Nelson.

Nelson ran nine times for 122 yards, including a 54-yard run where he appeared to be stopped for a short gain. He also turned a short slant pass into a 50-yard TD and threw a 60-yard touchdown pass. While Nelson was undoubtedly the star vs. Scranton, Cinti believes he’s one of several newcomers who will contribute throughout the season.

“We’re young and everybody says next year we’ll be better,” Cinti said. “But I say this year.”

While WBA didn’t play Wyoming Area in its first two seasons of existence, there is a familiarity for both coaching staffs. The Warriors played Coughlin when Cinti was the coach before the program merged with GAR and Meyers to form the Wolfpack in 2019. They also played Dallas where WBA offensive coordinator Ted Jackson Jr. ran the offense under his dad Ted.