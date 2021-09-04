🔊 Listen to this

Max Burt doubled to lead off the bottom of the eighth. Given how the past week has gone for the RailRiders, this was a chance they couldn’t afford to squander.

Needing to push just one run across to extend the game, though, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell short again, suffering a sixth straight setback with a 1-0 loss to Buffalo Friday night at PNC Field.

The losing skid has allowed the Bisons to extend their lead atop the Northeast Division to two games over the RailRiders. Buffalo has won the first four games of the series in Moosic with a doubleheader set for Saturday and one more matchup on Sunday.

On Friday, the RailRiders (59-43) never got a runner past second base, wasting an impressive 17-strikeout performance by four pitchers.

The action came in the eighth inning, as Buffalo (61-41) loaded the bases with no outs against reliever Braden Bristo on two walks and a bunt single.

But Bristo made the best of the situation, allowing a sac fly to Otto Lopez and then firing back to strike out Tyler White and major league veteran Gregory Polanco to end the threat with only a 1-0 deficit.

It proved to be enough.

Even when Burt provided a spark in the home half with his second double of the night, nothing came of it. Pinch hitter Ryan LaMarre flied out to left before Jonathan Davis drew a walk to put the go-ahead run on base.

But Bisons reliever Dany Jimenez shut things down there, catching both Greg Allen and Donny Sands looking for called third strikes to end the inning.

In all, the RailRiders struck out five straight times to close the game as Trent Thornton fanned Rob Brantly, Trey Amburgey and Socrates Brito in the ninth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre actually out-hit the Bisons 5-4 on the night as Luis Gil, rehabbing Yankees pitcher Mike King, Bristo and Adam Warren allowed just three singles, a double and three walks.

Between them, they set a new season best for strikeouts in a game, with Gil leading the way with nine K’s in five innings of work. Gil also worked his way out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning with no damage done.

King struck out four in two innings while Bristo and Warren had two apiece in one inning each. Bristo took the loss.

Sands, Rob Brantly and Brito had the other hits for the RailRiders, all singles. Burt’s first double came with two outs in the fifth, and the inning ended one pitch later.

Brito’s single came with two outs in the seventh, but he managed to get into scoring position by stealing second before Kyle Holder grounded out.

Saturday’s seven-inning twinbill is set to start at 5:05 p.m. in Moosic.