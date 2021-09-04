Brandon Matthews helped bring Frome Tour to area

🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS – The Back Mountain will host a professional golf tournament this week, and it can thank former Pittston Area star Brandon Matthews for it.

The season-ending Forme Tour Championship will be held at Huntsville Golf Club aft its original site – The Ridge at Back Brook in New Jersey – sustained significant damage last week due to Hurricane Ida.

The tournament will be held Wednesday through Friday with 36 holes being played on Friday.

“Many people played important roles in quickly helping us identify potential sites in Pennsylvania that didn’t sustain damage from the hurricane,” said Forme Tour Executive Director Greg Carlson. “Brandon Matthews, in our field this week, a Pennsylvania native and someone familiar with Huntsville Golf Club put the wheels in motion. His help was invaluable.

“We wanted to do everything we could to play next week because otherwise we would have had to push our season back even further as we couldn’t interfere with Korn Ferry Tour first-stage Qualifying Tournaments that begin the week after next as many of our players participating in those.”

The Forme Tour was in Philadephia this week for the Rolling Green Championship with a finish planned for late Saturday afternoon. Currently, Trevor Werbylo sits atop the Points List, with Turk Pettit, Mac Meissner, Philip Knowles and Corey Shaun making up the remainder of the top five. The top-five points earners at the end of the season earn Korn Ferry Tour membership.

“Much is at stake next week at the Forme Tour Championship and having a quality course in which to play will mean so much to the players who are all battling for Korn Ferry Tour membership and to maintain their 2022 Forme Tour playing privileges,” Carlson continued.

Matthews, 27, has already earned full playing status on the Korn Ferry Tour – the PGA Tour’s version of Triple A baseball – through his play on the PGA’s Latinoamerica Tour.