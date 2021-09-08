🔊 Listen to this

With two swings of the bat, it was finally over.

A pair of two-run homers by Donny Sands and Chris Gittens on Tuesday night ended a nightmarish nine-game losing skid for the RailRiders, who beat Rochester 4-1 at PNC Field.

The home stretch to the Triple-A East season had begun with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre riding high atop the Northeast Division, winning the first four games of a series against Lehigh Valley to surge ahead of Buffalo.

But the RailRiders dropped the next two games to the IronPigs before coming home to Moosic and losing all seven games to the Bisons to fall five games out of first place with two weeks left in the regular season.

That’s where the RailRiders (60-46) remain after Tuesday night. Buffalo won its eighth straight as the Bisons opened a home series against last-place Syracuse with a 3-0 victory. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 11 games left against the Red Wings and IronPigs to try and close the gap.

It had to start somewhere. And it came from a strong night from the pitching duo of Matt Krook and Mike King.

The pair held Rochester to one run on seven hits — five of them singles — striking out 11 without allowing a walk. Krook went six innings for the win on the mound while King was credited with the save by going the final three.

When Krook threw his last pitch, the game was actually still scoreless with the RailRiders coming to bat in the bottom of the sixth.

The spark came with Gittens’ leadoff single on the first pitch of the frame. Sands then responded by blasting his seventh home run of the season over the fence in left-center for a 2-0 lead and a much-needed boost of confidence.

Gittens managed to keep it going in the seventh after Estevan Florial delivered a two-out single to keep the inning alive. Gittens went deep for his 11th homer out to center to go up 4-0.

It was enough to keep things calm when Rochester tried to rally in the eighth with two outs. New York Yankees and RailRiders alum Mike Ford blasted a double off of his former teammate King to score Jake Noll. But King shook it off and retired Donovan Casey on three straight pitches to end the inning.

King struck out two more in the ninth to close out Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s first win since Aug. 27 in Allentown and first home victory since Aug. 20 against Worcester.

Gittens and Trey Amburgey each had two hits apiece to lead the offense.

The series continues Wednesday night at PNC Field with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Red Wings.