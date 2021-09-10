🔊 Listen to this

Chris Tecotl scored three goals and assisted on another to lead Wyoming Valley West to a 5-1 victory over Pittston Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer game Thursday in Yatesville.

Seth Blockus and Aidan Kaminski also scored for the Spartans.

Adam Musto notched Pittston Area’s lone goal.

Tyler Marchlenski made five saves for Valley West in goal, while Lochlan Messner had 13 for Pittston Area.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 2, Hanover Area 0

Clare Griffin and Abby May scored goals to lead Wyoming Seminary to a victory over Hanover Area.

Southern Columbia 2, Lake-Lehman 1

Loren Gehret and Riley Reed each scored to lead Southern Columbia past Lake-Lehman.

Lehman’s lone goal was scored by Hailey Kline.

Amanda McGurk made 10 saves in goal for the Black Knights, while Mackenzie Palacz had 7 for Southern Columbia.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 8, Bloomsburg 1

Emma Guydish and Emma George each scored two goals to lead Crestwood over host Bloomsburg.

Also scoring for Crestwood was Emily DelVecchio, Aubrey Macri, Gabby Ambosie and AvaMcConnell. Kassi Bond scored Bloomsburg’s lone goal.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Hazleton Area won by game scores of 25-22, 25-19, 25-9.

Leading Hazleton Area were Sophia Neaman (18 assists, 18 service points, 7 aces, 4 kills), Geisi Andujar (7 service points, 2 assists, 4 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks) and Layla Buglio (4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 5 service points).

Wilkes-Barre ws led by Ashley Castor with three kills.

Tunkhannock 3, MMI 0

Tunkhannock won by game scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-12.

The Tigers were led by Emma Holdredge (8 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills), Lorelai Paxton (13 service points, 6 aces, 4 digs, 1 kill), Emily Schultz (13 service points, 3 aces, 8 assists, 1 kill) and Karen Whitaker (6 kills

MMI was led by Alex Tierney (3 kills, 6 assists, 5 kills), Gina Galada (1 kill, 3 digs, 1 aces, 11 service points) and Grace Warner (2 kills, 3 aces, 11 service points).

Nanticoke 3, Delaware Valley 0

Nanticoke defeated Delaware Valley by game scores of 25-17, 25-9 and 25-9.

The Trojans were lead by Brooklyn Biehl (2 kills, 8 assists, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Myla Vnuk (8 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs) and Kylie Albert (3 kills, 4 digs).

Girls Tennis

Crestwood 5, Berwick 0

Hannah Ziegler, Megan McLaughlin and Shannon Griffiths all scored single victories as the Comets swept the Bulldogs.

The doubles team of Olivia Richards and Sydney Bruno also scored a victory. The second doubles match was won by Crestwood by forfeit.

Crestwood is now 5-1, while Berwick falls to 1-2.

BOYS GOLF

Wyoming Seminary 161, Holy Redeemer 166

Nick Warner shot a 2-over 36 to take medalist honors and lead Wyoming Seminary past Holy Redeemer at the Lehman Golf Club.

Also scoring for Seminary were Shane Holcombe (37), Thomas Iskra (46) and Julia Lewis (46).

Scoring for Redeemer were Alex Martin (39), Jacob Koons (40), Ethan Gribble (42) and John Tondora (45).

Holy Redeemer 164, MMI 171

Alex Martin shot a 5-over 39 to take medalist honors and lead Holy Redeemer past MMI.

Also scoring for Redeemer were Caleb Hurley (40), Irelyn Karns (42) and Chris Coyne (43).

Scoring for MMI were Thomas Maryerick (40), Kade Lutz (40), Let Lispi (41) and Carson Valusky (54).

Hazleton Area 158, Crestwood 164

Crestwood’s Owen Blazick and Hazleton Area’s Jacob Palermo tied for medalist honors at 37 as the Cougars topped the Comets at the par-36 Blue Ridge Trail Golf Course.

Also scoring for Hazleton Area were Derek Johnson (38), Tommy Biscotti (43) and Ray Joseph (46).

Also scoring for Crestwood were Connor Matteo (39), Jonathan Joseph (40) and Jacob Babinchak (42).

Lake-Lehman 145, Nanticoke 200

Michael Lugano, Eli Ropietski and Mike Shouttis all shot a even-par 36s to tie medalist honors and lead Lake-Lehman past Nanticoke at Edgewood in the Pines Golf Course.

Also scoring for Lehman was Cael Rapietksi (37).

Scoring for Nanticoke were Nico Czeck (43), Ali O’Connor (50), Charlie Casey (51) and Matt Stashak (56).

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 5, Pittston Area

Valley West`3`2`–5

Pittston Area`0`1`–1

Scoring: First Half – 1. WVW, Chris Tecotl (UA); 2. WVW, Aidan Kaminski (Tecotl); 3. WVW, Seth Blockus (John Cardona). Second Half – 4. WVW, Tecotl (Will Wojciechovski); 5. WVW, Tecotl (UA); 6. PA, Adam Musto (Matt Jasienski).

Shots: WVW 21, PA 9. Saves: WVW (Tyler Marchlenski) 5, PA (Lochlan Messner) 13. Corners: Not available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary`1`1`–2

Hanover Area`0`0`–0

Scoring: First Half – 1. WS, Clare Griffin (Bekah Kornfeld), 36:51. Second Half – 2., WS, Abby May (UA), 47:12.

Shots: WS 6, HA 4. Saves: WS 4, HA (Lindsay Snook) 10. Corners: WS 3, HA 2. ‘

Southern Columbia 2, Lake-Lehman 1

Lake-Lehman`0`1`–1

Southern Columbia`2`0`–2

Scoring: First Half – 1. SC, Loren Gehret (Cassidy Savitski), 38:27; 2. SC, Riley Reed (Gehret). Second Half – 3. SC, Hailey Kline (UA), 27:18.

Shots: LL 8, SC 12. Corners: LL 2, SC 9. Saves: LL (Amanda McGurk) 10, SC (Mackenzie Palacz) 7.

GIRLS TENNIS

Crestwood 5, Berwick 0

Singles: No. 1: Hannah Ziegler (C) def. Piper Mensinger, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2. Megan McLaughlin (C) def. Milanna Reader, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3: Shannon Griffiths (C) def. Isabella Ambrosino, 6-2, 7-6, 7-3. Doubles: No. 1: Olivia Richards/Sydney Bruno (C) def. Sophia Guerrerio/Julia Mowery, 6-2, 6-1. No. 2: Madison Van Gorden/Samantha Olszyk (C) forfeit.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood`3`3`1`1`–8

Bloomsburg `1`0`0`0`–1

Scoring: First Period – 1. C, Emma Guydish (UA), 12:23; 2. C, Emily DelVecchio (Aubrey Macri), 8:03; 3. B, Kassie Bond, 3:18; 4. C, Emma George (Macri), :50. Second Period – 5. C, Emma George (Gabby Ambosie), 12:37; 6. C, Ambosie (George), 11:46; 7. C, Aubrey Macri (UA), 5:02. Third Period – 8. C, Guydish (Emily DelVecchio), 12:06. Fourth Period – 9. C, Ava McConnell (UA), 1:15.

Shots – CRE 22; BLOOM – 4; Corners – CRE – 8; BLOOM – 8; Saves – CRE 12 (Isabella Caporuscio); BLOOM – 12 (Hailey Leisering)