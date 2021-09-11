🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Holy Cross took a 22-14 victory home on Friday night to improve their early season to 2-1. The Crusaders beat Hanover Area in trenches Friday night out rushing their opponent 274-108.

After a scoreless opening period, Logan Tierney found open space for a 40-yard run to bring the Crusaders to the goal line. The following play Tierney would finish the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. The Hawkeyes would answer back immediately with a 2-yard touchdown run Christian Torres.

Torres found the end zone later in the quarter to give Hanover Area a 14-8 lead. The lead didn’t last as Tierney gave the Crusaders the lead again with an 80-yard touchdown run. Holy Cross took a 16-14 lead in the break.

On Hanover Area’s opening drive of the second half, Torres led his team down to the Holy Cross 5-yard line before Tyler Moncinelli’s interception prevented a Hanover Area score and regained momentum for the Crusaders.

The Hawkeyes kept the Crusaders offense at bay, forcing them to punt as the third quarter expired. Unfortunately, rushing attempts by Jeremy Vega and Aiden Shamaski netted the Hawkeyes 2 yards as Hanover faced a third-and-8 at the Crusaders 47-yard line. The drive stalled and the Hawkeyes didn’t regain possession until there was only 45 seconds left in the game.

With a two-point lead in the fourth stanza, the Crusaders chewed up the clock as they embarked on a 71-yard, 16-play drive of all rushing attempts until Tierney capped off his team’s victory with his third rushing touchdown of the game.

With less than a minute left on the clock Torres led the Hawkeyes down the field with pass completions to Vega for 22 yards, and JC Wilder for 11 yards.

Only 30 yards away from the end zone and with two ticks left in the game, Torres’ heave down the field was intercepted by Nate Cobley as time expired.

Holy Cross 22, Hanover Area 14

Holy Cross`0`16`0`6 — 0

Hanover Area`0`14`0`0 — 0

Second quarter

HC – Logan Tierney 2 run (Nate Cobley run), 11:44

HA – Christian Torres2 run (Jeremy Vega run), 9:09

HA – Christian Torres 2 run (run failed), 5:31

HC – Logan Tierney 80 run (#24 from Nate Cobley), 5:12

Fourth quarter

HC – Logan Tierney 3 run (pass failed), 0:45

Team statistics`HC`HA

First downs`11`7

Rushes-yards`39-274`29-108

Passing yards`18`95

Total yards`292`203

Passing`3-9-0-18`6-16-3-95

Sacked-yards lost`2-10`1-1

Punts-avg.`4-19`2-45

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1

Penalties-yards`6-30`4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HC, Logan Tierney 20-199, Cameron Moczulski 5-39, Nate Cobley 8-23, Gavyn Grems 5-15. HA, Jeremy Vega 19-79, Aiden Shamaski 5-23, Jake Zola 1-3, Jayden Shortz 1-1, Christian Torres 3-2.

PASSING — HC, Nate Cobley 3-9-0-18. Christian Torres, 6-16-3-95.

RECEIVING — HC, #35 3-18. HA, JC Wilder 3-44, Joe Cronan 1-24, Jeremy Vega, 1-22, Jake Zola 1-21.