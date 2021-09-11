🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — The Tunkhannock Tigers held off a fast and furious comeback attempt by Crestwood for a 29-21 victory Friday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 4A game.

The Tigers improve to 2-1 and are on a two-game winning streak after beating Pittston Area last week. Crestwood fell to 0-3.

“This is big for us,” Tunkhannock coach Mike Marabell said. “We’ve never beaten Crestwood in my four years here. We’ve played them tough, but we’ve never been able to hang with them. They were last year’s districts champs and they represented us, District 2, in the state tournament, so that’s a big deal for our team. We are up and coming and we played a heck of a team game today.”

In the first half, Tunkhannock fully dominated the Comets by sprinting out to a 23-0 advantage.

In the first quarter, the Tigers scored two touchdowns from senior tailback Ty Konen, one rushing and the other through the air.

The first score came with 5:30 left in the first quarter, as Konen completed his squad’s impressive opening drive with a direct snap 5-yard touchdown run to give his club an early 7-0 lead. The second score came with 1:55 left in the first stanza, as junior quarterback Ben Chilson threw a perfect jump pass over the Crestwood defender and Konen leapt up and caught a 25-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone to increase his team’s lead to 14-0.

In the second quarter, the Tigers outscored the Comets 9-0, as their special teams unit made a crucial punt block that would set up their next touchdown. With the Tigers’ offense right back in business in great field position, Chilson capped off another drive with a 3-yard scoring plunge to make it 21-0. Then just 24 seconds later, Chilson sacked Crestwood quarterback Brendan Dennis in the end zone for a safety to give the Tigers a 23-0 lead.

The Tigers elevated their dominant lead all the way to 29-0 with 6:12 left in the third period when Chilson connected with senior running back Michael Sickler on a 28-yard screen pass for a touchdown.

However, Crestwood showed tremendous resiliency and no quit, as the Comets scored 21-straight unanswered points.

Crestwood’s first touchdown came right before the end of the third quarter. Backup sophomore quarterback Jay Swank came into the game and gave his squad an instant spark on offense with a 26-yard TD pass to Robert Knight.

Then in the fourth quarter with 7:53 remaining, Swank found tight end Magnus Bibla for an 80-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 29-14. The Comets’ final score of the night came with only 4:33 left in the ball game as Swank threw his third touchdown pass — a 31-yarder to Josh Hilpp.

Tunkhannock, though, recovered an ensuing onside kick and was able to run out the clock.

Tunkhannock 29, Crestwood 21

Crestwood`0`0`7`14` — 21

Tunkhannock`14`9`6`0` – 29

First Quarter

TUN – Ty Konen 5 run (Ian Barbini kick), 5:30.

TUN – Ty Konen 25 pass from Ben Chilson (Barbini kick), 1:55.

Second Quarter

TUN – Ben Chilson 3 run (Barbini kick), 4:54.

TUN – Safety, 4:30.

Third Quarter

TUN- Michael Sickler 28 pass from Ben Chilson (Barbini kick), 6:12.

CRE- Robert Knight 26 pass from Jay Swank (Ethan Shudak kick), 0:24.

Fourth Quarter

CRE- Magnus Bibla 80 pass from Jay Swank (Shudak kick), 7:53.

CRE- Josh Hilpp 31 pass from Jay Swank (Shudak kick), 4:33.

Team statistics `CRE `TUN

First downs`10`18

Rushes-yards`14-67`50-160

Passing yards`190`108

Total yards`257`268

Passing’7-17-3-0`10-15-2-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-3`0-0

Punts-avg.`1-31`4-36

Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-0

Penalties-yards`5-42`4-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – CRE, Brendan Dennis 7-43, Ethan Shudak 6-22, Nolan Dunnum 1-2. TUN, Bobby Schultz 21-88, Ben Chilson 12-33, Ty Konen 16-29, Michael Sickler 1-10.

PASSING – CRE, Brendan Dennis 3-12-43-0-0, Jay Swank 4-5-147-3-0. TUN, Ben Chilson 10-15-108-2-0.

RECEIVING – CRE, Robert Knight 2-27, Magnus Bibla 1-80, Josh Hilpp 2-43, Noah Schultz 1-10, Chase Pugh 1-30, Bryce Vieney 1-22. TUN, Ty Konen 5-59, Bobby Schultz 1-5, Michael Sickler 1-28, Colin Madan 2-17, Garrett Yuhas 1-1.