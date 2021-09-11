🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK — Searching for their first win and down early against a daunting Berwick defense, it could have been a long night for Hazleton Area.

Instead, the Cougars regrouped and put the clamps down, holding the Bulldogs off the scoreboard for the final three quarters of the game and making some timely plays on offense to knock off Berwick 21-14 Friday night at Crispin Field.

“Our kids are going to compete from first snap to the last whistle, every single game,” said Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman after the game.

“Defensively, we just continue to get better.”

A game between two teams built around defense looked, at least for a brief moment, like it may have turned into a shootout.

After much of the first quarter went by scoreless, the Bulldogs were able to get on the board first with a 4-yard touchdown run from Aiden Mason, set up by a nice throw-and-catch from Berwick quarterback Matt Lonczynski to Ben Knorr, who took it down inside the Cougar 5-yard line.

Rather than fold, Hazleton Area answered in the blink of an eye. It took just two plays, a 54-yard run from Ryan Matyas and a 14-yard catch by Matyas from quarterback Tyler Wolfe, for the Cougars to tie it up.

“We put that play in this week,” Matyas said of his run, Hazleton Area’s longest play from scrimmage all night. “Coach told me to watch out for the hole, and it was there.”

The Bulldogs answered back in less than a minute, Mason again punching in a short touchdown run after Lonczynski was able to get his team down into the red zone again through the air.

But that would be all the scoring the Bulldogs could do on Friday, as the Cougars settled in defensively and made stop after stop, making a number of fourth-down stops and intercepting Lonczynski twice.

“That’s what really good teams do, they respond to adversity,” Buchman said. “They came down and scored, and we would answer right back.”

The first of those two Cougar interceptions came via senior Matt Cusatis, who had been relatively quiet in his first two games of the year but broke out in a big way on Friday night.

Cusatis’s interception return brought Hazleton Area into Berwick territory, and he tied the game up with a 31-yard touchdown catch, Wolfe’s second touchdown toss of the night.

Wolfe looked as poised and comfortable in the pocket as he’s been all year, completing 11 of his 15 attempts for 149 yards.

He also made one huge play with his legs — the eventual game-winning touchdown, midway through the third quarter, on a 6-yard keeper.

“Tyler is a student of the game,” Buchman said. “He doesn’t get fazed by the moment … he has that moxie, that grit you look for in a quarterback.”

Once the lead was secured, the Cougar defense brought the team the rest of the way, sacking Lonczynski twice in the second half and keeping Berwick out of the end zone.

One final drive after the Bulldogs got the ball back with 30 seconds left was snuffed out quickly. A 50/50 ball from Lonczynski ended up in the hands of Matyas, sealing the deal and giving the Cougars the win at Crispin Field.

“We haven’t won on this field since 2002,” Cusatis said. “We played a solid game, made some mistakes but came through in the end.”

Hazleton Area 21, Berwick 14

Hazleton Area`7`7`7`0 — 21

Berwick`14`0`0`0 — 14

First quarter

BER — Aiden Mason 4 run (Brendan Hinkle kick), 2:54

HA — Ryan Matyas 14 pass from Tyler Wolfe (Luke Russo kick), 1:38

BER — Mason 3 run (Hinkle kick), 1:09

Second quarter

HA — Matt Cusatis 31 pass from Wolfe (Russo kick), 5:51

Third quarter

HA — Wolfe 6 run (Russo kick), 1:54

Team statistics`HA`BER

First downs`10`14

Rushes-yards`27-155`32-145

Passing yards`149`151

Total yards`304`296

Passing`11-15-0`9-18-2

Sacked-yards lost`1-21`2-21

Punts-avg.`3-34`5-33

Fumbles-lost`3-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`1-10`6-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HA, Matthew Buchman 14-50, Wolfe 6-20, Matyas 3-62, Cusatis 4-28.BER, Mason 23-118, Ryan Bankes 1-1, Ben Knorr 6-18, Drey Wilk 2-8.

PASSING — HA, Wolfe 11-15-0-149. BER, Matthew Lonczynski 9-17-2-151.

RECEIVING — HA, Cusatis 7-74, Matyas 1-14, Buchman 1-6, Connor Shamany 3-55. BER, Spencer Kishbaugh 3-72, Mason 1-15, Knorr 2-44, Brayden Boone 1-3, Wilk 2-17.

INTERCEPTIONS — HA, Cusatis 1-35, Matyas 1-0. BER, none.