Dallas running back Parker Bolesta turns up field for yardage as Wilkes-Barre Area’s linebacker Howie Shiner tries to make the stop in the first quarter Friday night.

Dallas receiver Zach Paczewski drags Wilkes-Barre Area defensive back Sincere Williams over the goal line for touchdown in the second quarter Friday night.

Dallas running back Rocco Ormando crosses the goal line in the opening quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Wydra on Friday night.

Dallas wide receiver Joe Peters is hit by Wilkes-Barre Area defensive back Mekhi Nelson and taken out of bounds on a pass play in the second quarter Friday night.

DALLAS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area had an absolutely miserable first half Friday night, and Dallas didn’t care one bit.

Instead, the Mountaineers used numerous WBA blunders to build a huge halftime lead and then cruised to a 45-0 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference interdivisional game

Dallas (2-1) led 38-0 at halftime in a game that was expected to be close. The Mountaineers used three Wolfpack turnovers plus a blocked punt to build the advantage. Quarterback Jackson Wydra threw for four first-half touchdowns and ran for another. Kicker Jace Chopyak put the final touches on the dominating 24 minutes with a 29-yard field goal with 35 seconds left until the break.

“I think the mental toughness part got forced on us last week,” said Dallas coach Rich Mannello, referring to a 28-27 overtime victory against Wyoming Valley West. “You learn how to compete because this is a team in development.”

Dallas’ kick coverage was also outstanding, pinning WBA in its own territory to start drives.

About the only negative for Dallas was five first-half penalties, including four for holding. The other was a block in the back on a punt return.

“Yeah, I’m the O-line coach so,” Mannello said jokingly. “After the fifth one, I went over to the O-line and said, ‘OK, that’s four in one quarter. That’s a little too much.’ I’ll never admit there’s holding in the O-line.”

WBA coach Ciro Cinti admitted his team was thoroughly outplayed. The Wolfpack (1-2) rolled past Scranton in their opener and lost 31-30 to undefeated Wyoming Area last weekend.

“This was the total opposite,” said Cinti, whose team committed five turnovers including losing three of eight fumbles. “It was like we forgot how to play football. It looks like we forgot how to play football today. Putting the ball on the ground, missed snaps, all that other stuff. Just too many errors.”

Dallas’ dominance in all three phases was showcased by Rocco Ormando. He caught two TD passes, where on the first one he kept twisting his way to the goal line to prevent WBA defenders from getting a grip and on the second one made a matador move to slip past another defender. He also blocked a punt that led to Dallas’ second score, a 9-yard TD pass from Wydra to Joe Peters.

And finally, Ormando stripped a ball carrier on WBA’s first possession of the second half and returned the fumble 43 yards for the final score.

The Mountaineers drove down the field to score on their first possession of the game. WBA fumbled twice on its first two plays from scrimmage, with Dallas’ Jake DelGaudio recovering the second one to set up Wydra’s 3-yard TD run.

Then after Dallas made it 28-0 early in the second quarter, WBA fumbled away the ensuing kickoff and Nick Farrell recovered. That led to Wydra’s fourth TD throw, a 14-yarder to Zach Paczewski.

Dallas 45, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Dallas`21`17`7`0 — 45

First quarter

DAL — Rocco Ormando 21 pass from Jackson Wydra (Jace Chopyak kick), 8:59

DAL — Wydra 3 run (Chopyak kick), 6:15

DAL — Joe Peters 9 pass from Wydra (Chopyak kick), 3:23

Second quarter

DAL — Ormando 30 pass from Wydra (Chopyak kick), 10:45

DAL — Zach Paczewski 14 pass from Wydra (Chopyak kick), 7:25

DAL — Chopyak 19 FG, 0:35

Third quarter

DAL — Ormando 43 fumble return (Chopyak kick), 8:52

Team statistics`WBA`DAL

First downs`10`113

Rushes-yards`34-104`29-99

Passing yards`56`166

Total yards`160`265

Passing`6-13-2`10-14-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`1-30`1-24

Fumbles-lost`8-3`0-0

Penalties-yards`3-40`6-62

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING —WBA, Mekhi Nelson 12-71, Howie Shiner 9-23, Dominic Ascerno 4-9, Sincere Williams 1-4, Ariel Lopez 3-14, Ben Kenzakowski 2-10, team 3-(minus-27). Dallas, Wydra 2-5, Ormando 1-10, Parker Bolesta 13-48, AJ Fife 1-7, Mike Lewis 7-12, Brady Zapoticky 2-25, Anthony Vital 1-0, team 2-(minus-3).

PASSING — WBA, Nelson 5-11-1-55, Lopez 1-2-1-1. Dallas, Wydra 10-14-0-166.

RECEIVING — WBA, Jace John 1-14, Naquan Hollman 5-42. Dallas, Peters 5-91, Ormando 3-58, Fife 1-3, Paczewski 1-14.

INTERCEPTIONS — Dallas, Paczewski 1-6, Zapoticky 1-26.