The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Rochester Red Wings 8-7 on Sunday at PNC Field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead two batters into the bottom of the first when Estevan Florial doubled and scored on a Ryan LaMarre single. The RailRiders scored two more tallies on groundouts against Jefry Rodriguez in the first to open up a 3-0 lead.

Matt Krook turned in another strong start for the RailRiders, allowing only one run on four hits in 5.0-plus innings while striking out seven and walking only two. In two starts against the Red Wings this week, Krook allowed only one run in 11.0 innings while fanning 12.

The RailRiders added two more runs without a hit in the bottom of the fifth, with both coming home on wild pitches from Rodriguez. Solo home runs for Socrates Brito in the sixth and Donny Sands in the seventh expanded the lead to 7-1.

Adam Warren threw two perfect innings of relief in back of Krook, but the Red Wings struck for four runs in the top of the eighth against Braden Bristo on two home runs to cut the advantage to 7-5.

In the top of the ninth, Brooks Kriske walked five straight batters without recording an out as Rochester tied the game at 7-7. Nick Goody entered with the bases loaded and no outs and escaped the inning, but not before a wild pitch scored Daniel Palka with the go-ahead run.

The RailRiders put the winning run on base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Bryan Bonnell was able to close out the contest.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a day off on Monday before beginning a series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night. First pitch at Coca-Cola Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with coverage on the RailRiders Baseball Network beginning at 6:45.

The RailRiders return home for their final homestand of the season on Sept. 22 to begin the “Final Stretch” with a five-game series against Syracuse. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.