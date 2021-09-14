🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK– Call it a lesson learned for the defending district champion Berwick Bulldogs.

And one well-taught by upstart Wilkes-Barre Area.

Krystal Haerrter used a slick move to score the game’s first goal Monday, Esabella Mendola scored the last and the Wolfpack burned previously-unbeaten Berwick, 3-0 at Crispin Field in a high school girls soccer game shortened by a lightning and rain storm.

“I thought the first half we played them very even,” Berwick coach Paul Dipippa said. “Second half, we did not play our best. If we want to be considered a championship team, we have to play at the top of our game all 80 minutes, not only for a half.”

Wilkes-Barre Area looked very much like an early title contender, moving to 5-2 overall and matching Wyoming Valley West at the top of the Wyoming Valley Conference at 3-0 in league play.

Berwick, coming off a District 2 Class 3A championship and run to the PIAA quarterfinals a year ago, suffered its first setback of the season after handling Lake-Lehman and Bloomsburg.

But Wilkes-Barre’s collapsing defense had the game well in hand, holding Berwick to just seven shots – none that seriously threatened the net – from start to finish.

That end came early, as lightning flashed in the skies around Crispin Field immediately after Mendola’s goal gave the Wolfpack a 3-0 lead with 6:03 remaining.

The teams were pulled off the field for what was expected to be a 30-minute delay, and with no visitor’s locker room at Crispin Field, the Wolfpack headed to the bus to wait things out.

Wilkes-Barre didn’t have to wait long.

With lightning continually flashing, the game was ended less than 10 minutes into the delay as a big cheer resounded from the bus as it quickly pulled out of Berwick and headed back to Wilkes-Barre.

And why not?

With similar speed and efficiency, a Wilkes-Barre team that finished 6-5 last season and and lost in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 4A Playoffs made its mark early.

Haerrter found herself squared up with the net, and when Berwick keeper Abby Hess closed down her lane on the right side, Haerrter deftly swerved laterally to her left and pulled the first goal into the far side of the net for a 1-0 Wilkes-Barre lead 17:26 into the game.

The Wolfpack then took a 2-0 lead when the ball bounced off a Bulldogs defender and into the net on a penalty corner nine seconds before intermission.

“I said before the season they would be the best team, I felt, in this conference,” Dipippa said. “They have some really strong finishers.”

Mendola finished the job by belting the final goal across, which would have sealed things even if the lightning and rain storm hadn’t.

“I told our team how you respond to this, if you come back with your best effort the next game, that’s the sign of a championship-type team,” Dipippa said. “What I’ll be looking for is for them to come back even harder, even stronger and get better at practice tomorrow.”

Wilkes-Barre 3, Berwick 0

Wilkes-Barre`2`1 — 3

Berwick`0`0 — 0

First half — 1. WB, Krystal Haerrter, 22; 2. WB, own goal, 7:09. Second half — 3. WB, Esabella Mendola, 6:03.

Shots — WB 12; BER 7. Saves — WB 4 (Angelina Mendola); BER 8 (Abby Hess). Corners — WB 4; BER 5.