🔊 Listen to this

The margin of error is almost down to nothing. But the RailRiders are still technically alive in the division title race.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre recovered from a dispiriting loss on Sunday to open its final series of the regular season with a 4-2 win over Lehigh Valley on Tuesday in Allentown.

Buffalo, though, continued its winning ways by beating Rochester 5-4 to maintain its lead atop the Northeast Division.

The results cut the Bisons’ magic number to win the division to just two, meaning Buffalo can clinch the title as early as Wednesday with a win over the Red Wings and a RailRiders’ loss to the IronPigs.

For their part, the RailRiders, have managed to put a disastrous series sweep at the hands of the Bisons behind them to win six of their last seven games.

It was nearly a seven-game winning streak if not for a huge late-inning rally by Rochester on Sunday.

As it was, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got a resilient pitching effort on Tuesday from starter JP Sears, who struck out 10 in six innings of work for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits without a walk.

The RailRiders also got a boost from Domingo German, who began a rehab assignment for the parent Yankees on Tuesday. He took over on the mound in the seventh and went two scoreless innings, striking out four with two hits and no walks.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead in the top of the first on an Estevan Florial home run, only to see the IronPigs go up 2-1 in the second on a two-run single by Cornelius Randolph.

Donny Sands tied it up in the fourth, however, on an RBI double. Armando Alvarez then gave the RailRiders the lead with a sac fly later in the inning. Andrew Velazquez added some insurance in the fifth with a single that brought home Jonathan Davis.

Ron Marinaccio came on for the RailRiders in the bottom of the ninth and ran into some trouble, allowing a single and a walk to start the frame.

But he recovered by retiring the next three batters, ending the game by striking out Randolph swinging on a full count for his first save.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. today in Allentown.