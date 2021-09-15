🔊 Listen to this

Michael Lugiano shot a 6-under 30 at Huntsville to help lead the Lake-Lehman golf team to a pair of wins on Tuesday, defeating Hanover Area 148-174 and Wyoming Seminary 148-182. The Hawkeyes picked up a win over the Blue Knights.

Also finishing under par for the Black Knights was Mike Sholtis with a 1-under 35. Cael Ropietski (41) and Eli Ropietski (42) rounded out the scoring.

Leading the Hawkeyes on the day were Kyleen McCance (38), Nick Schiel (44), Ashton Schiel (45) and Zach Murphy (47). Scoring for the Blue Knights were Nick Werner (40), Pat Ruthirawut (44), Shane Holcombe (47) and Thomas Iskra (51).

Dallas 150, Crestwood 170

Logan Paczewski earned medalist honors with a 2-under 34 at Irem Country Club. The Mountaineers were also led by Kyle Langan (36), Max Steinruck (38) and Austin Finarelli (42).

Topping the Comets were Owen Blazick (39), Derek Johnson (40), Ray Joseph (43) and Isaac Saullo (48).

FIELD HOCKEY

Tunkhannock 12, Berwick 0

The Tigers stormed out to a 6-0 lead after one quarter in a decisive win.

Brianna Hubert, Karley Lockard, Sydney Huff and Kaitlyn Faux all scored two goals apiece as the Tigers earned a 38-2 edge in shots.

Pittston Area 8, Hanover Area 0

Morgan Hilbert scored three times and added an assist while Bella Giardina had two goals and an assist in the Patriots’ win.

Arianna Pisano made two saves for the shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

Crestwood 1, Tunkhannock 0

Aaron Gorka’s goal in the 27th minute proved to be enough for the Comets to earn the win. Cole Kranson made six saves for the shutout and Tigers counterpart Logan Barbini matched it with six saves of his own.

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 2

The Cougars battled back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Spartans on goals by Angelo Paniagua, Gavin Huey and Michael Bellas.

Aidan Kaminski and Chris Tecoti scored for Valley West.

Wilkes-Barre Area 5, Berwick 3

Five different Wolfpack players scored as Wilkes-Barre Area twice answered Berwick goals with quick scores of their own to stay in command of the game.

Evan Corcoran, John Barker and Tony Carino all finished with a goal and an assist in the win. Alex Peters, Angel Ayala and Luke Peters had goals for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 10, Hanover Area 0

Hailey Kline recorded a hat trick in the first half as the Black Knights led 6-0 at the break to take control.

Marissa Brdaric scored twice and Lake-Lehman held the Hawkeyes to one shot.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Pittston Area 0

The Royals earned a 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 sweep with Kaylee Gryboski recording a match-high 20 kills to go with four digs, five service points and a block.

Grace Nealon (5 kills, 1 block), Olivia Bilbow (7 kills, 16 service points, 2 aces) and Evelyn Kilburn (31 assists, 6 digs, 4 service points) all chipped in.

Leading the way for the Patriots were Emily Dietrick (11 digs, 3 service points), Olivia Walter (7 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks) and Jiana Moran (5 service points, 5 digs, 5 assists).

Crestwood 3, MMI Prep 0

The Comets stormed out to a 25-4 win in the first set before closing out the sweep 25-10, 25-15.

Grace Warner had three kills, two assists and two blocks for the Preppers. Gina Galada had 10 service points, two kills and an ace while Allie Marciante finished with a kill, four assists, four digs and five service points.

Nanticoke Area 3, Hazleton Area 1

Myla Vnuk racked up three aces, 18 kills, four blocks and 15 digs as the Trojans recorded a 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20 win. Brooklyn Biehl (1 service point, 7 aces, 5 kills, 25 assists, 4 blocks, 9 digs) and Claire Aufiero (6 service points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 9 digs) all contributed.

Topping the Cougars were Lindsey Barron (8 kills, 9 service points, 2 aces, 10 digs), Layla Buglio (8 kills, 1 block, 5 service points, 1 ace, 10 digs) and Laura Tejada (12 service points, 7 aces, 2 kills, 16 digs).

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Four seniors helped lift the Tigers to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 sweep on the team’s senior night.

Kira Cornell (3 kills, 4 service points, 1 dig), Karen Whitaker (6 aces, 10 service points, 4 digs), Christina Detrick (5 kills, 1 dig) and Emily Schultz (3 kills, 3 aces, 11 service points, 2 assists, 2 digs) were the seniors in the spotlight.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 4, Hanover Area 1

Jocelyn Williams and Ava Caula prevailed in singles and the doubles teams of Ella Rau/Morgan Slusser and Jillian Graham/Erica Gilligan won matches for the Warriors.

Karlee Yuscavage won at first singles for the Hawkeyes.

Berwick 5, Pittston Area 0

Piper Mensinger led the Bulldogs sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles. Also winning on the day were Milanna Reader, Isabella Ambrosino and the doubles teams of Sophia Guerrerio/Julia Mowery and Jaida Geiser/Addy Post.

COLLEGES

GOLF

King’s splits tri-match

The Monarchs got three career-best performances en route to a 334-356 win over Misericordia and a 301-334 loss to Scranton at Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Tyler Faux (77) led King’s on the day while Nicholas Kurzinsky, Joseph Petrillo and Michael Conflitti all turned in the top rounds of their college careers.

Scranton’s Nick Campanelli won medalist honors with a 1-under 70. Colin Bowanko topped the Cougars.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King’s 3, Delaware Valley 0

The Monarchs remained unbeaten on the season by winning their Freedom Conference opener by scores of 25-19, 25-20, 25-20.

Olivia Bunch had 13 kills and seven digs while hitting .323. Danielle Kitchner added 10 kills with two aces and a solo block while Cleo Schultz finished with seven kills and three blocks. Wiatt Hoffman had 28 assists with three aces and eight digs.

Stevens 3, Misericordia 0

A Cougars rally in the first set fell short and the team dropped a 25-21, 25-14, 25-11 decision.

Fiona Pyfer (six kills, eight digs), Faith Merritt (six kills, seven digs), Annika Mass (18 assists) and Lena Eldrenkamp (three kills, two blocks) led Misericordia.