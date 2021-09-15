🔊 Listen to this

NASCAR has eliminated one of the Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway for the 2022 season.

The schedule has Pocono Raceway hosting its only race on July 24, 2022. NASCAR has added World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis for June next year.

Pocono Raceway hosted two NASCAR Cup Series races since 1982, with one in June and the other in late July or early August. It held one Cup race from 1974 to 1981.

The track hosted Cup Series doubleheaders the past two years with Cup drivers racing on Saturday and Sunday.

“The Mattioli family has been instrumental to the success of our sport for decades, particularly in Pennsylvania and the greater northeast, and we cannot thank them enough for their partnership. We look forward to continuing the tradition of NASCAR racing at the Tricky Triangle for years to come,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President, Strategy & Innovation, in a press release provided by Pocono Raceway.

The Mattioli and Igdalsky families, owners of Pocono Raceway, released the following statement:

Although we are disappointed NASCAR has chosen to eliminate one of the two NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, we will continue to persevere and provide the best family-friendly experience and value to our guests.

Bringing the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series Doubleheader with fans to life was a privilege. The Doubleheader concept was well-received by our race fans, partners, and guests. It yielded a sold-out infield, sold-out suite level and a strong attendance.

This change does not affect our resolve, our legacy and how we will approach promoting NASCAR races and hosting our guests. We have thrilled millions of spectators and thousands of the world’s greatest racecar drivers over the past 47 years and, alongside NASCAR, we will host millions more.

Our rich traditions of inclusivity will remain and continue. Through opening the first-ever family lounge in 1978 so everyone could be treated like family, Dr. Rose Mattioli led the way in expanding the garage beyond competitors and made the track experience more inclusive. Forty years later, her grandchildren picked up and carried the torch with dedicated Sensory and Lactation Rooms, as well as an Inclusive Playground built to support the local community and infield race weekend guests. At our core, this is who we are – a strong family business who cares.

Pocono Raceway also has a long-standing history of innovating and putting our fans’ interest first. We remain passionate about our Armed Forces, a tradition which began with the first-ever Military Affairs office. We launched and will continue our Kids Free ticket program, built a 25-acre 3MW Solar Farm, achieved 75% waste diversion, assisted in combating the opioid crisis, launched mobile ticketing in racing, watched Janet Guthrie compete in 1976 and saw Richard Petty win the inaugural NASCAR race in 1974. We believe in the future of NASCAR and will continue to innovate alongside them.

We remain driven and determined to deliver our fans and partners the exciting experiences and lifelong memories they deserve, while continuing to uphold the legacy created by our founders, Doc & Rose.