🔊 Listen to this

SALEM TWP. — A couple changes to their lineup did little to transform the mindset of the Berwick Bulldogs.

Hasn’t really affected their execution, either.

Cece Isenberg pounded 20 kills Wednesday, Morgan Nevel made 27 assists and the defending District 2 Class 3A champion Bulldogs rolled over Wyoming Area, 25-11, 25-15, 25-8 while winning their fourth consecutive high school girls volleyball match to open the 2021 season.

“We have confidence playing against teams,” Isenberg said. “We’re real established now.”

That’s what winning a district title can do for a team, even if that team looks a little different this time around.

Berwick returns just three starters from a 2020 squad that went 13-0, won the Wyoming Valley Conference championship and beat Shamokin, Crestwood and Athens in the title match all in straight sets to win the Class 3A district subregional and reach the quarterfinal round of state play.

“I think it gave us a lot of confidence, for sure,” Bewick coach Sara Warner said of last season’s success. “It also helped our younger kids see what they can do.”

That may prove important as Berwick progresses through this season.

The Bulldogs lost last year’s league MVP Sara Steeber to a knee injury that will keep her out for the season, and were forced to replace her with outside hitter Cassidy Evans. That’s on top of the other changes Berwick made from last season, including moving Isenberg from the middle of the front line to the outside.

“Cassidy is doing a phenomenal job filling a role on the line,” Warner said. “She does a lot of little things that don’t show up as a stat.”

The stats came from a bunch of Bulldogs on Wednesday at the Berwick Middle School.

Kaylee Hacker had eight aces among her 14 service points and added four kills in Berwick’s victory, while Erin Hess finished with four aces and seven service points.

Both of them came to the forefront in the final game that allowed Berwick to sweep the Warriors.

Hess started it with a run of three straight aces, an unreturned serve and another ace that boosted Berwick’s lead from 10-5 to 15-5 in the final set. Moments later, Hacker pretty much served up the clinching victory when she rifled four aces and an unreturned serve for a 23-7 Berwick lead.

“We really focused on serving and trying to do fundamental things that win the game,” Hacker said. “I just try to be mentally focused and keep working on putting them in. Honestly, we know we’re capable of doing it and going somewhere. At the same time, we want to be humble. Just because we made it somewhere last year doesn’t mean we’ll go somewhere this year.”

Once again, though, the Bulldogs went straight to victory Wednesday.

On a night when Isenberg was hammering home point after point, it was probably fitting when she made two consecutive kills to end the match.

It seems her position switch opened things up for Isenberg.

“I planned on moving her outside,” Warner said. “She was finally ready for that larger role, especially in the back now. That certainly helps to funnel her the ball on the outside a lot.”

Not that the adjustment’s been easy for Isenberg.

“I was middle, so I’m just getting used to being outside now,” Isenberg said.

Watch out once she does, as the WVC begins watching out for Berwick again.

“We talk a lot about respecting our opponent,” Warner said. “It’s a little different when you’re on the other side of the coin and everybody’s expecting something from you, as opposed to everybody being surprised when you do something.”

Tunkhannock 3, Wilkes-Barre 0

The Tigers won by game scores of 25-10, 25-23 and 25-15.

Tunkhannock was led by Emily Schultz (4 kills, 5 aces, 15 service points, 6 assists, 3 digs), Elaina Kulsicavage (6 aces, 13 service points, 2 kills, 4 assists) and Emma Holdredge (4 kills).

Delaware Valley 3, Hanover Area 0

Delaware Valley won by game scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-15.

Delaware Valley was led by Emily Henn (16 kills, 10 digs), Jazmyne Bates (7 kills) and Leah Weinreb (17 digs).

Hanover Area was led by Sierra Hildebrand (7 kills, 1 ace), Alexandra Sheridan (3 kills, 3 digs, 4 service points) and Amanda Koneski (6 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace).

GOLF

Holy Redeemer 168, MMI Prep 182

MMI’s Thomas Mayernik shot a 39 to take medalist honors, but the Preppers still fell to Holy Redeemer at the Valley Country Club.

Scoring for Holy Redeemer were Nate Coates (40), Caleb Hurley (42), COnnor Albout (43) and ALex Nartia (43).

Also Scoring for MMI were Lex Lispi (41), Kade Lutz (40) and Heath Williams (62).

Lake-Lehman 138, MMI Prep 182

Lehman’s Eli Ropietski shot a 33 to take medalist honors as the Black Knights defeated the Preppers at Valley Country Club.

Also scoring for Lehman were Cael Ropietski (35), Michael Lugiano (35) and Mike Sholtis (35).

Scoring for MMI were Thomas Mayernik (39), Lex Lispi (41), Kade Lutz (40) and Heath Williams (62).

BOYS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 2 , Pittston Area 0

Cole Whitman and John Kudera each scored goals as Holy Redeemer blanked Pittston Area.

Tyler Tarnalicki made three saves in goal for the Royals.