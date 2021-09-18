🔊 Listen to this

With the division title officially out of reach, the RailRiders fell behind by six runs early on Friday night and saw their rally come up short in a 10-8 loss at Lehigh Valley.

The rival IronPigs put up a four-spot in the bottom of the third and took a 6-0 lead into the fifth inning, giving them enough of a cushion to earn the win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s slim hopes at catching Buffalo for the Northeast Division title had ended Thursday night with a 9-5 loss to Lehigh Valley.

But the RailRiders didn’t roll over and managed to make things interesting late.

Estevan Florial hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth and Armando Alvarez knocked in two more runs later in the frame with a single.

Lehigh Valley quickly restored its six-run lead in the home half of the fifth thanks to a three-run homer by Adam Haseley.

Down 9-3 in the sixth, the RailRiders chipped away again, loading the bases and converting. Greg Allen was hit by a pitch to bring home a run and Rob Brantly delivered a two-run single to pull within 9-6.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre trailed 10-6 heading into the ninth, where Max McDowell cracked his first career Triple-A home run with two outs.

Chris Gittens, who had four RBIs the night before, stepped in to pinch hit, looking to keep the rally alive but was grounded out to first to end the game.

Shawn Semple took the loss in his second Triple-A start of the season, giving up five runs on four hits in 2.1 innings, walking four without a strikeout.

The bullpen combined for nine strikeouts to just two walks, with Adam Warren getting tagged for the big three-run homer.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre racked up 11 hits, getting two apiece from Allen, Brantly, Alvarez and McDowell.

The final series of the regular season continues Saturday as the teams will complete their suspended game from Wednesday. Play will resume at 4:05 p.m. with the IronPigs leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning. Saturday’s originally scheduled game is set to follow at 6:35 p.m.