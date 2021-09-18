🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — With just a few minutes left and coming off a long Pittston Area touchdown drive that tied up the game and flipped momentum toward the Patriots, Tyler Wolfe wasn’t fazed.

The Cougars’ junior signal caller made throw after throw to march his team downfield, finally connecting with Connor Shamany on a 16-yard score with just 28 seconds left to lead Hazleton Area past Pittston 21-14 at Harman-Geist Memorial Field.

“Big time players make big time plays in big games,” said Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman after his team’s win, which brought the Cougars back to .500 after an 0-2 start. “The moment wasn’t too big for Tyler, or for the whole team.”

The strike to Shamany was Wolfe’s third touchdown pass of the evening, and his second to the big target Shamany. Wolfe threw for 242 yards and was the X-factor in a tightly-contested game where neither team seemed to be able to find the edge.

With both teams notching their first win the week prior and looking to keep moving forward, the first half was played heavily on the backs of each defense.

The scoreboard remained empty through the first quarter and almost right into halftime; a 5-yard touchdown from Wolfe to Jose Rodriguez put the Cougars ahead 7-0 heading into the break.

“Jose’s a guy who could step up and make plays when we need him,” Buchman said. “We’re all about getting the next man up, and he answered the call.”

As long as it took for someone to find the end zone in the first half, Hazleton Area added another score in the blink of an eye after halftime, with Wolfe finding Shamany for a long 65-yard touchdown pass.

It seemed like 14-0 might be enough, but Pittston Area battled back, largely on the back of running back Harry Pugliese.

Pugliese got the Patriots on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and then capped off a long drive with another touchdown run to tie the game 14-14 in the fourth quarter.

It could have seriously taken the wind out of the Hazleton Area sails, but Buchman knew his team could respond.

“Even after that score, you could see in our guys’ eyes that they were prepared,” he said.

The Cougars got the ball back with just about three minutes left and Wolfe went to work, ripping off chunk plays and getting the ball repeatedly into the hands of his best playmakers in Shamany and Matt Cusatis.

The quarterback capped off the drive with a ball that only Shamany could get to, and Shamany made a great catch going to the ground to secure the ball — and the win.

“We practice these situations all week,” Shamany said. “Tyler did a great job in the pocket.”

Hazleton Area (2-2) will head to Dallas next Friday night, while the Patriots (1-2) will see some Saturday action with Wilkes-Barre Area at Spartan Stadium in Kingston.

Hazleton Area 21, Pittston Area 14

Pittston Area`0`0`7`7 — 14

Hazleton Area`0`7`7`7 — 21

Second quarter

HA — Jose Rodriguez 10 pass from Tyler Wolfe (Luke Russo kick), 46.7

Third quarter

HA — Connor Shamany 65 pass from Wolfe (Russo kick), 10:20

PA — Harry Pugliese 3 run (Rob Barbieri kick), 3:30

Fourth quarter

PA — Pugliese 3 run (Barbieri kick), 3:59

HA — Shamany 16 catch from Wolfe (Russo kick), 28.7

Team statistics`PA`HA

First downs`11`8

Rushes-yards`33-112`16-45

Passing yards`115`242

Total yards`227`287

Passing`12-17-0`20-27-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-19`2-16

Punts-avg.`4-36`3-38

Fumbles-lost`2-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`2-20`5-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — PA, Pugliese 20-77, Drew DeLucca 3-5, Drew Menendez 9-30, Alex Hoban 1-0. HA, Matt Buchman 12-35, Ryan Matyas 1-3, Wolfe 1-(-1), Matt Cusatis 2-11.

PASSING — PA, DeLucca 12-17-115-0. HA, Wolfe 20-27-242-0.

RECEIVING — PA, Hoban 1-0, Pugliese 2-9, Adam Shovlin 3-22, Kevin Lockett 3-44, Barbieri 3-40. HA, Cusatis 9-72, Shamany 5-106, Matyas 1-13, Rodriguez 3-25, Buchman 1-8, Christian Price 1-15.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.