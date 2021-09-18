🔊 Listen to this

Once again, the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack offense wasn’t at full strength and it showed Saturday afternoon.

WBA struggled trying to move the ball and lost four fumbles and the defense was exploited through the air once again as Delaware Valley posted a 49-10 homecoming victory in a non-conference football game in Milford.

Starting quarterback Javant McClary returned to the WBA lineup after missing last week’s 45-0 loss to Dallas with an ankle injury. The Wolfpack, though, was minus big-play threat Mekhi Nelson. Nelson suffered a lower leg injury against Dallas that didn’t look too serious at the time. While Nelson left the game, he was moving without a limp on the sideline. Apparently, the injury was too much for the sophomore standout to play against Del Val.

The result was WBA (1-3) going three-and-out in its first three possessions and losing a fumble on its fourth that set up Del Val’s fourth touchdown of the first half.

The Wolfpack didn’t pick up their initial first down until there were less than three minutes left until halftime. They managed to get a first-and-goal from the Del Val 9-yard line, but had to settle for a 26-yard field goal from Evan Corcoran to end the first half.

WBA’s only first-half touchdown came when Javon Goodwin scooped up a Del Val fumble and returned it 37 yards for a score.

Del Val (1-3) didn’t have a TD pass in its first three games, but quarterback CJ Ross made up for lost time in the first half. He connected on 9-of-14 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, including scoring throws of 38 yards to Tim Kizis and 68 yards to Aiden Black. Black’s TD catch came on the first play from scrimmage after Goodwin’s fumble return touchdown.

WBA had trouble against the pass in its previous two games, losses to Wyoming Area and Dallas.

Del Val went heavy to the running game to start the second half. Running back Joe Sciascia carried seven times for 55 yards on the 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive. He capped it with a 3-yard TD run to make it 35-10 midway through the third quarter.

Sciascia added a 1-yard run early in the fourth and Del Val’s final score came when defensive lineman Matt Cammarano recovered a WBA fumble — the Wolfpack’s fourth of the game — in the end zone with 3:59 to play.

Delaware Valley 49, Wilkes-Barre Area 10

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`10`0`0 – 10

Delaware Valley`14`14`7`14 – 49

First Quarter

DV – Tim Kizis 38 pass from CJ Ross (Everett Bell kick), 9:48

DV – Paulie Weinrich 3 run (Bell kick), 2:40

Second Quarter

WBA – Jevon Goodwin 37 fumble return (Evan Corcoran kick), 11:17

DV – Aiden Black 68 pass from Ross (Bell kick), 11:03

DV – Kizis 18 pass from Ross (Bell kick), 9:40

WBA – Corcoran 26 FG, 0:00

Third Quarter

DV – Joe Sciascia 3 run (Bell kick), 6:38

Fourth Quarter

DV – Sciascia 1 run (Bell kick) 10:04

DV – Matt Cammarano fumble recovery in end zone (Bell kick), 3:59