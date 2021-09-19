🔊 Listen to this

Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic in West Linn, Ore., on Sunday.

Jin Young Ko, reacts after making a winning putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic in West Linn, Ore., on Sunday.

WEST LINN, Ore.— Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.

Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a bogey-free 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.

Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.

“I really wanted to play yesterday, but we couldn’t play,” Ko said. “I tried to make a no bogey-free round today, but I made it. I had a lot of missed shots and I had a lot of missed chipping or something, so I had to make great par saves, but I made it.

She took a break after the Olympics, skipping the major Women’s British Open.

“I spent a great time in Korea after the Olympics, maybe over six or seven weeks,” Ko said. “I had a lot of practice with my same coach and I had a lot of workouts, three times or four times each week.”

Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.

Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).

Gemma Dryburgh, a stroke behind Ko entering the round, had a 76 to drop into a tie for eighth at 3 under.

The tournament was shifted from Edgewater Country Club to Oregon Golf Club in June because of safety concerns about a homeless encampment bordering Edgewater.

“This course was really amazing — fairways and greens are really perfect,” Ko said.

PGA Tour Champions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Darren Clarke won the Stanford International on Sunday for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff.

Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club, birdieing the par-4 18th to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198.

“It’s nice to get back in the winner’s circle again,” Clarke said. “In the playoff you never know what’s going to happen, anybody can make birdie and luckily it was my day today.”

Clarke won the TimberTech Championship in November for his first senior title and took the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January on his next tour start.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here in Sioux Falls,” Clarke said. “The fans have been brilliant. I’ve had maybe a little beverage with one or two of them in the past, so it’s been nice to have that atmosphere and that support. It’s always wonderful.”

Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. He had only one birdie, on the par-4 13th.

“Playoff, in the second hole, hit the tree at the left,” Choi said. “Is disappointing, but good finish. … Everything is very great this week.”

Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, also bogeyed the hole in regulation for a 66.

“I played well, I’ve been playing well,” Flesch said. “I just wish I could have played that 72nd hole over. I picked an aggressive line and made kind of a tentative swing with the 3-wood and it got me. You know, that 18th hole, it’s playing tough. Straight downwind, it’s hard to get the ball on the right level.”

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 2020 winner, was two strokes back along with Rod Pampling (69). U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (67) was 9 under. Stricker will lead the United States against Europe next week at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Retief Goosen (69) was 8 under with Alex Cejka (71), John Senden (65) and Steven Alker (67).

European Tour

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden won the Dutch Open for his second European Tour victory, closing with an even-par 72 to beat Germany’s Matthias Schmid by three strokes.

The 35-year-old Broberg finished at 23-under 265 at Bernardus, setting course record s with a 64 on Friday and a 61 on Saturday. Schmid shot a 66.

Other tours

Celine Boutier made a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Ladies European Tour’s Lacoste Ladies Open de France at Golf du Medoc. The French player, a regular on the LPGA Tour, closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 11 under. Kylie Henry of Scotland was a stroke back after a 68. … Janie Jackson won the rain-shortened Guardian Championship at Prattville, Alabama, for her second career Symetra Tour victory. From Huntsville, Alabama, Jackson shot two 6-under 66s to beat Sierra Brooks and Katelyn Dambaugh by four strokes. … Yuna Nishimura won the Japan LPGA’s rain-shortened Ladies Tokai Classic, closing with a 9-under 63 for a two-stroke victory. She finished at 10 under for two rounds at Shin Minami Aichi. … Kim Hyo Joo shot a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory in the Korean LPGA’s Sei Ri Pak Invitational at Sejong Silk River Country Club. She finished at 15 under. … Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe won the ANA Open for his second Japan Golf Tour victory in his last three tournaments. Vincent closed with a 6-under 66 at at Sapporo Golf Club to finish at 18 under. He won the KBC Augusta in late August. Tomoharu Otsuki was three strokes back. … Alfie Plant of England won a playoff in the Hopps Open de Provence in France for his first European Challenge Tour title. Plant beat Lukas Nemecz and Marcel Schneider with a birdie on the first extra hole. Plant closed with a 5-under 67 to match Nemecz and Schneider at 17 under.