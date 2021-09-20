🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders finished their 2021 regular season schedule with a 5-1 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park on Sunday afternoon. The RailRiders now turn their attention toward the “Final Stretch” postseason tournament, which begins on Wednesday night.

In the first game of his MLB rehab assignment, Miguel Andujar went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI while playing five innings in left field.

JP Sears (5-0) was brilliant on Sunday, holding the IronPigs to just one unearned run in 6.0 innings, scattering three hits and striking out seven without allowing a walk. The lefty struck out 18 batters without a walk in 12.0 innings against Lehigh Valley this week while picking up two wins.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead in the top of the third when Socrates Brito doubled, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a Mauricio Llovera wild pitch. An RBI single by the IronPigs’ Luke Williams in the bottom of the fourth tied the game at 1-1.

The RailRiders rallied against Jeff Singer in the top of the fifth, as the first five batters reached base and three runs scored. Singles from Brito, Andujar and Donny Sands did the damage. Sands has been one of the hottest hitters in the lineup down the stretch for SWB, picking up his 11th RBI in his last nine games with his fifth-inning hit.

In the top of the sixth, Brito tallied another RBI with a single to left scoring Greg Allen to extend the lead to 5-1. Allen had a strong game at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored.

Reggie McClain and Brody Koerner worked scoreless innings of relief in back of Sears, and Ron Marinaccio worked around a two-out single in the ninth to close out the win.

In addition to Allen’s three hits, Brito also tallied three hits and two RBIs, and Trey Amburgey finished with two hits and a double to lead the way offensively in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 12-hit attack. The RailRiders complete the 2021 regular season with a record of 68-49, and won the 2021 IronRail Series 21-15 over the IronPigs.

With the regular season complete, the RailRiders return home to begin the new Triple-A “Final Stretch” postseason tournament on Wednesday. SWB plays a five-game series with the Syracuse Mets from Wednesday through Sunday to constitute the final homestand of the year. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.