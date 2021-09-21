🔊 Listen to this

Georgia Tsioles scored with no time left in the fourth quarter on a corner to lift Wyoming Valley West past Dallas 1-0 in a high school field hockey game.

Arianna Rysz made one save in goal for the Spartans, while Olivia Podskoch made nine for Dallas.

Hazleton Area 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Abby Smithnosky and Megan Kernis each scored goals to lead Hazleton Area past Wilkes-Barre Area.

Elaina Ashman had four saves in goal for the Cougars, recording a shutout. Sophie Styczen had 16 saves for the Wolfpack.

Wyoming Area 2, Crestwood 1

Bianca Pisano and Antonio Minichello each scored a goal to lead Wyoming Area past Crestwood.

Emma Guydish scored for Crestwood.

Carly Saranchuk made six saves for the Warriors, while Isabella Caporuscio had 11 for Crestwood.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dallas 4, Wyoming Valley West 2

Megan MacNeely scored two goals and assisted on another as Dallas defeated host Wyoming Valley West.

Also scoring for the Mountaineers were Jordyn Meade and Caelan Gallagher.

Annabelle Wojciechowski and Veronica Warunek scored for Dallas.

MacKenzie Bowling made six saves in goal for Valley West, whil Morgan Sodano had 10 for Valley West.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Crestwood 0

Esabella Mendola scored twice to lead Wilkes-Barre Area past Crestwood.

Also scoring for the Wolfpack was Krystal Haertter. Angelena Mendola made five saves to record the shutout for Wilkes-Barre Area, while Mia Pollack had 11 for Crestwood.

Holy Redeemer 2, Wyoming Seminary 0

John Kuderka and Prem Majamundar each scored a goal to lead Holy Redeemer past Wyoming Seminary.

Mark Atherton assisted on both goals.

Tyler Tarnalicki made 10 saves in goal for the Royals, while Antonio Gallo and Marc Jackett combined to save four for Wyoming Seminary.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 6, MMI 2

Cole Kaiser scored three times as the Black Knights defeated the Preppers.

Evan Kaiser added two goals for Lehman and Luke Stogoski added one.

Cade Pease and Teagan Bonham scored for MMI.

Eric Hanley made four saves for Lehman, while David Castro recorded 15 for MMI.

Wyoming Area 2, Hanover Area 0

Dylan Kostik and Kendall Heck each scored a goal to lead the Warriors past the Hawkeyes.

Sean Burke assisted on both goals.

Wyoming Area keeper Trevor Kruszka made two saves to record the shutout while Hanover Area keeper Elijah Noe made 13 saves.

BOYS GOLF

Hanover Area 160, Wyoming Area 183

Nick Schiel shot a 39 to lead Hanover Area past Wyoming Area at Fox Hill Country Club.

Also scoring for Hanover Area were Kyleen McCance (39), Hayden Brunn (40) and Zach Murphy (44).

Scoring for Wyoming Area were Brady Noone (42), Jack Mulhern (46), Dane Schutter (46) and Mario Belza (49).

Wyoming Valley West 184, Tunkhannock 190

Liam Frace shot a 44 to earn medalist honors and lead the Spartans past the Tigers at the Shadowbrook golf course.

Also scoring for Valley West were Kris Banas (45), Luke Bowen (47) and Gabe Brunn (48).

Scoring for Tunkhannock were Josh Brown (46), Aidan Montross (47), Caeb Georgetti (48) and Ethan Tench (49).

Lake-Lehman 157, Nanticoke 210

Cael Ropietski shot a 35 to take medalist honors and lead Lehman past Nanticoke at the Huntsville Golf Club.

Also scoring for the Black Knights were Michael Lugiano (38), Joe Maseychik (42) and Eli Ropietski (42).

Scoring for the Trojans were Ali O’Connor (50), Charlie Casey (51), Nico Czeck (52) and Matt Stashuk (57).

GIRLS GOLF

Tunkhannock 128, Elk Lake 145

Hallie Brown and Kylie Zaleski each shot a 40 to share medalist honors to lead Tunkhannock past ELk Lake.

Also scoring for Tunkhannock was Adriana Gentle (48) .

Scoring for Elk Lake were Reese Warriner (41), Cloe Sipe (45) and Paige Kenney (55).

GIRLS TENNIS

Hanover Area 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Maggie Murphy, Madison Elick and Brenna Slusser all scored singles victory to lead Hanover Area to a sweep of Wilkes-Barre Area.

The teams of Karlee Yuscavage/Stephanie Lewis and Santina Saraka/Ava Malacarne won doubles matches by forfeit.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Hanover Area 2

Hazleton Area defeated Hanover Area by game scores of 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 14-21 and 15-11.

The Cougars were led by Layla Buglio (10 kills, 2 blocks, 3 service points, 5 digs), Geisi Andujar (6 kills, 2 blocks, 4 service points, 2 aces, 9 digs) and Laura Tejada (18 digs, 13 service points, 6 aces, 3 kills).

MMI 3, Wyoming Area 1

MMI defeated Wyoming Area by game scores of 19-25, 25-23, 25-18 and 25-17.

Delawate Valley 3, Pittston Area 0

Delaware Valley defeated Pittston Area by game scores of 25-13, 25-8 and 25-17.

Pittston Area was led by Amanda Fath (3 blocks, 3 kills), Emily Dietrick (4 digs) and Jiana Moran (4 assists, 2 blocks).

Berwick 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Berwick defeated Valley West by game scores of 25-9, 25-8 and 25-17.

The Bulldogs were led by Kaylee Hacker (13 aces, 24 service points, 2 kills), Morgan Nevel (6 aces, 8 service points, 2 kills, 20 assists, 9 digs), Cecilia Isenberg (14 kills, 3 digs, 1 block) and Isabella Varvaglione (3 kills).