🔊 Listen to this

Forty-eight hours later, the RailRiders finally got their win over Syracuse. But the Mets weren’t about to make things easy for them as The Final Stretch gets underway across Triple-A.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished off a 5-3 win over Syracuse on Friday in the completion of a game that began on Wednesday. The Mets quickly regrouped, however, to hand the RailRiders a 7-3 loss in a seven-inning nightcap at PNC Field.

Triple-A’s postseason opened this week with all teams across the East and West leagues competing for the best record over 10 games to be crowned the winner.

The RailRiders have started 1-1 after electrical issues at the stadium caused Wednesday night’s opener to be suspended with rain washing out Thursday’s schedule.

When play was finally able to resume Friday, things started poorly for the RailRiders.

Leading 4-2 with two outs in the top of the fifth, it took just two pitches for the Mets to cut into the deficit as Mark Vientos took Brody Koerner deep to left-center to make it 4-3.

But that was the only run Koerner and Luis Gil, who rejoined the team from New York earlier this week, would allow.

Koerner retired the next six batters he faced in the sixth and the seventh and the RailRiders tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of Oswald Peraza’s first career Triple-A home run.

The Mets made things interesting against Gil in the eighth and ninth, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate both times thanks to a walk and a double.

And both times, Gil escaped the jam, recording all six outs via strikeout, ending the game on a Mason Williams foul tip for his first Triple-A save. Hayden Wesneski, who was on the mound when some of the lights at the stadium went out on Wednesday, picked up the win in relief of rehabbing major leaguer Jameson Taillon.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had fallen behind 2-0 on Wednesday but rallied for four runs thanks to a Greg Allen RBI groundout, a two-run homer by Ryan LaMarre and a run-scoring double by Rob Brantly.

But after getting 10 hits in the first game, the RailRiders managed just four while losing the nightcap.

Syracuse broke a scoreless tie in a fourth inning that was extended by a Peraza throwing error with two outs. The Mets made him pay, drawing a walk that set up David Thompson’s three-run homer off of starter Clarke Schmidt.

It was 5-0 before the RailRiders got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. After Estevan Florial led off the first with a single, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s next hit didn’t come until Oswaldo Cabrera’s two-run homer with two outs in the sixth.

Cabrera joined Peraza by picking up his first home run in Triple-A. Both joined the team from Double-A Somerset earlier in the week.

Khalil Lee got the runs right back for the Mets in the top of the seventh, hitting a two-run shot off of Nick Goody that made it 7-2.

The RailRiders tried to get a rally going in the home half, pulling within 7-3 on Miguel Andujar’s RBI single with one out. But Peraza popped out and Florial hit a grounder to short to end the night.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse are set for a doubleheader Saturday with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. in Moosic. The final game of the year at PNC Field is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday before the RailRiders close out The Final Stretch with five games in Rochester next week.