The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Syracuse Mets 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. It was the final home game of the season for the RailRiders.

The RailRiders took the lead in the bottom of the first when Oswaldo Cabrera launched a solo home run to right off Jerad Eickhoff. The round-tripper was Cabrera’s third in five games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and his 27th of the season.

Syracuse struck even in the top of the second when former RailRider Mason Williams brought in Chance Sisco with a groundout. Khalil Lee added an RBI double in the top of the third to put the Mets in front 2-1.

Hayden Wesneski (1-1) allowed three runs on four hits in 4.1 innings in his first Triple-A start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The right-hander struck out six and walked three. He was relieved in the fifth by Luis Gil who walked a batter and served up a three-run home run to former RailRider Brandon Drury to extend the Syracuse lead to 5-1.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre threatened in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but the Mets turned inning-ending double plays in each frame to keep the RailRiders off the board. In the bottom of the ninth Greg Allen and Trey Amburgey collected two-out singles against Yeizo Campos, but were stranded on base.

Amburgey, Cabrera and Kyle Holder finished with two hits apiece to pace the offense. The RailRiders complete the home portion of their 2021 schedule with a 33-31 record at PNC Field.

The RailRiders are off on both Monday and Tuesday before beginning their final series of the season on Wednesday at Rochester. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with coverage on the RailRiders Baseball Network at 5:45.