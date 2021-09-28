🔊 Listen to this

EXETER – Logan Paczewski from Dallas birdied the first playoff hole Monday at Fox Hill Country Club to break a tie with Hazleton Area’s Jonathan Joseph and finish as Class 3A boys medalist in the Wyoming Valley Conference qualifying tournament for the District 2 Individual Golf Championships.

A total of 37 players – 16 Class 3A boys, 14 Class 2A boys, five Class 2A girls and two Class 2A boys – will return to Fox Hill Oct. 5. Three of the four tournaments that day will be District 2 championships while the Class 3A girls tournament will be a District 2-4 Subregional, including Williamsport.

Cael Ropietski from Lake-Lehman, Hallie Brown from Tunkhannock and Isabelle Seratch from Hazleton Area were the other medalists.

Girls qualified by hitting the target score of 100 or better.

The boys had a designated number of spots as long as they shot 93 or better. The WVC filled all those spots with players who shot 89 or better in Class 2A and needed a playoff among those at 86 to settle the last of the Class 3A spots.

Pittston Area’s Karl Pecha and Crestwood’s Isaac Saullo had pars on the first playoff hole to make it through a four-way playoff for the last two Class 3A spots.

Ropietski led the way in Class 2A boys with a 75.

Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner was a stroke back in second.

Eli Ropietski, Cael’s brother, finished third in what is considered a league event with a 77, but unlike others who broke 90 in Class 2A, he will not be competing in the state tournament. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled that the junior’s status as a transfer student from Holy Redeemer makes him ineligible for postseason play this year.

Brown shot 80 to lead all girls players, beating Hanover Area’s Kyleen McCance by two strokes in Class 2A.

Seratch shot 94 in Class 3A, beating the only other qualifier, teammate Ella Oswald by one shot.

DISTRICT 2 QUALIFIERS

Class 3A boys: Logan Paczewski, Dallas, 73; Jonathan Joseph, Hazleton Area, 73; Jacob Palermo, Hazleton Area, 75; Liam Frace, Wyoming Valley West 78; Max Steinruck, Dallas 80; Zach Valeski, Pittston Area 81; Kyle Langan, Dallas 81; Tommy Biscotti, Crestwood 84; Owen Blazick, Crestwood 84; Ryan Thomas, Dallas 84; Ryan Steele, Berwick 84; Connor Matteo, Hazleton Area 85; Sean Murphy, Berwick 85; Ray Joseph, Crestwood 85; Karl Pecha, Pittston Area, 86; Isaac Saullo, Crestwood 86.

Class 2A boys: Cael Ropietski, Lake-Lehman 75; Nick Werner, Wyoming Seminary 76; Nick Schiel, Hanover Area 79; Mike Sholtis, Lake-Lehman 79; Michael Lugiano, Lake-Lehman 82; Joe Maseychik, Lake-Lehman 82; Thomas Mayernick, MMI Prep 83; Zack Murphy, Hanover Area 84; Hayden Brunn, Hanover Area 87; Chuckie Weidner, Lake-Lehman 87; Alex Martin, Holy Redeemer 88; Tom Iskra, Wyoming Seminary 89; Alex Noone, Wyoming Area 89; Ashton Schiel, Hanover Area 89.

Class 3A girls: Isabelle Seratch, Hazleton Area 94; Ella Oswald, Hazleton Area 95.

Class 2A girls: Hallie Brown, Tunkhannock 80; Kyleen McCance, Hanover Area 82; Kylie Zaleski, Tunkhannock 96; Abby Beyer, Lake-Lehman 99; Adriana Gentile, Tunkhannock 90.