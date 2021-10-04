🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Rochester Red Wings 4-0 on Sunday in a rain-shortened game at Frontier Field. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a first inning grand slam and three pitchers combined to shut out the Red Wings over six innings in the season finale.

Oswald Peraza singled, Miguel Andujar doubled and Red Wings starter Jackson Tetrault hit Greg Allen to load the bases. Cabrera drove a 1-1 pitch into the Rochester bullpen in right for the RailRiders third grand slam of the season. Cabrera finished the year on a nine-game hitting streak and hit five home runs and drove in 11 during the Final Stretch with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rochester loaded the bases in the first against Sean Boyle, but the right-hander struck out Jakson Reetz to close the frame. Brody Korner pitched two scoreless in back of Boyle, striking out four, and Nick Green worked the final three innings. Green (3-2) struck out five and allowed two hits.

Tetrault (0-1) took the loss in a rain-shortened, complete game effort.

The RailRiders swept the five game series against the Red Wings to end the 2021 campaign, outscoring Rochester 35-15 during the week.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished the season 75-52 and in second place in Triple-A East Northeast. The RailRiders open 2022 on the road in Syracuse on April 5. 2022 season tickets are available now. Find out more at www.swbrailriders.com.