Chris Tecotl scored twice to lead Wyoming Valley West past Tunkhannock 2-1 in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer game on Thursday.

Shane Macko scored Tunkhannock’s goal.

Tyler Marchlenski made five saves in goal for the Spartans while Logan Barbini also made five saves for the Tigers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hanover Area 1, Tunkhannock 0

Stephanie Lewis scored the game’s only goal has host Hanover Area defeated Tunkhannock.

Goalie Lindsay Snook made 17 saves for the Hawkeyes to post the shutout. Piper Robinson made seven saves for Tunkhannock.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, MMI 1

Wilkes-Barre Area won by game scores of 25-21, 25-18, 16-25 and 25-14.

The Wolfpack was led by Makenna Unvarsky (8 kills, 1 dig, 3 aces) and Tifany Gomez (7 aces).

MMI was led by Kennedy Tavaris (1 kill, 2 digs, 2 aces, 18 service points) and Allie Marciante (3 kills, 10 assists, 1 dig).

Crestwood 3, Hazleton Area 1

Crestwood won by game scores of 25-13, 25-13, 19-25 and 25-16.

Hazleton was led by Sophia Neaman (13 assists, 2 service points, 4 kills), Geisi Andujar (8 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs, 2 service points and 2 assists) and Alondra Santos (7 service points, 1 ace, 2 digs).

FIELD HOCKEY

Muncy 3, Northwest 0

Hallie McClure scored twice and assist on another goal to lead Mucny past Northwest.

Alaina Brelsford made four saves for Muncy, while Taite Gunther had five for Northwest.

Wallenpaupack 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Hannah Karp scored twice to lead Wallenpaupack over host Wilkes-Barre Area.

Selena Everts scored Wilkes-Barre Area’s goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

Muncy 3, Northwest 0

Muncy`1`0`0`2`–3

Northwest`0`0`0`0`–0

Scoring – First Period: 1. M, Hallie McClure (Lacy Eckard), 4:13. Fourth Period: 2. M, Madeleine Boerckel (McClure), 9:04; 3. M, McClure (Meredith McCahan), 5:09.

Shots: M 5, NW 7. Saves: M (Alaina Breslford) 4, NW (Taite Gunther) 5. Corners: M 5, NW 7.

Wallenpaupack 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Wallenpaupack`0`1`0`1`–2

Wilkes-Barre Area`1`0`0`0`–1

Scoring – First Period: 1. WBA, Selena Everts (Lindsey Rushkowski), 0:00. Second Period: 2. Wal, Hannan Karp (Jillian Tait), :36. Fourth Period: 3. Wal, Karp (Tiat), 0:00.

Shots: Wal 8, WBA 9. Saves: Wal 8, WBA 9. Corners: Wal 16, WBA 12.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 2 – Tunkhannock 1

TUNK`1`0`–1

WVW`0`2`–2

Scoring – First Half: 1. T, Shane Macko (Aidan Paduck), 20:52. Second Half: 2. WVW, Chris Tecotl (Tony Shusta), 52:40; 3. WVW, Tecotl (Donnell Greene), 73:48.

Shots: WVW 11, TUNK 10. Saves: WVW 5 (Tyler Marchlenski), TUNK 5 (Logan Barbini). Corners: WVW 6, TUNK 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hanover Area 1, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`–0

Hanover Area`1`0`–0

Scoring – First Half: 1. HA, Stephanie Lewis (Emily Malia), 26:53.

Shots: T 22, HA 10. Saves: T (Piper Robinson) 7, HA (Lindsay Snook) 17. Corners: T 9, HA 1.