Wyoming Seminary’s Victoria Martinez gets set to hit a return to Scranton Prep’s Leelah Farrell in a singles match during the District 2 Class 2A Girls Tennis Championship on Thursday at Kirby Park.

Wyoming Seminary’s Ella Krypel gets set to hit a return to Scranton Prep’s Anne Johnson in a singles match during the District 2 Class 2A Girls Tennis Championship on Thursday at Kirby Park.

Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal hits a serve to Scranton Prep’s Alyssa Wigley in a singles match during the District 2 Class 2A Girls Tennis Championship on Thursday at Kirby Park.

Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal hits a return to Scranton Prep’s Alyssa Wigley in a singles match during the District 2 Class 2A Girls Tennis Championship on Thursday at Kirby Park.

Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal gets set to hit a return to Scranton Prep’s Alyssa Wigley in a singles match during the District 2 Class 2A Girls Tennis Championship on Thursday at Kirby Park.

WILKES-BARRE — Third singles player Victoria Martinez and the first doubles team of Margaret Mihalick and Dominica Delayo won in both the semifinals and finals Thursday at Kirby Park while leading Wyoming Seminary back to the top of District 2 Class 2A girls tennis.

The Wyoming Valley Conference champion Blue Knights remained unbeaten by avenging an upset loss in the same round last season while squeezing past Riverside, 3-2, in the semifinals before beating defending champion Scranton Prep, 3-0, in the final.

The second doubles team of Maria Nolte-Victoria Smulowitz provided the other point in the semifinal win before Ella Krypel came through in the final, getting Wyoming Seminary’s first point at second singles.

Martinez had never played in a team tennis competition before coming here from Spain late in the summer, but she found herself in the key match to determine if the Blue Knights would advance or have their season come to the same end as a year ago.

Wyoming Seminary’s superior depth made the team, correctly, very confident in doubles. Riverside’s top two singles players, a former state champion singles player and state bronze-medal-winning doubles player, made it the clear favorite for those two points.

That left the spotlight on Martinez.

“I can’t wrap my head around it,” Martinez said. “This is really big. I always wanted an opportunity like this to have a team like I do right now.

“So, I’m really grateful and I want to put all my effort into the next match.”

Wyoming Seminary advances to play Oct. 29 in the first round of the PIAA tournament at a District 2 site against District 11 champion Moravian Academy.

Teammates let Martinez know the spot she was in during the semifinals.

“The first two singles is really hard with (Riverside) and the doubles, we knew we would do really well because we’re a good doubles team,” Martinez said. “So, it was on me to do the best I could and keep this team going forward.”

Martinez defeated Bella Aniska, also a state bronze medalist in doubles, 6-3, 6-0.

“The power of Victoria, at three especially, you can’t match it,” Blue Knights head coach Raphael Cooper said. “It was on display today.”

Martinez said she felt much more relaxed in the district final with the team having more chances to get points elsewhere.

As Cooper pointed out, the two team matchups, against the fourth-seeded Lady Vikes, then the second-seeded Classics, fell together in different ways.

“You look at these teams, Riverside and Prep, and it was funny, it was two totally different matchups,” Cooper said. “When you’re going against the Riverside team, you’ve got a state champion you’re going against at number one. You know it’s going to be really tough.”

Wyoming Seminary got through the final quickly with Krypel, Martinez and Mihalick-Delayo all winning in straight sets after a 6-0 win in the first set.

The Blue Knights were ahead in the other two matches, which were both halted once the outcome was determined.

Scranton Prep had downed Dallas, 3-0, in the semifinals.

Crestwood also fell in the semifinals in Class 3A, losing 3-0 to North Pocono, which was then beaten, 3-0, by Abington Heights in the final.

Abington Heights won, 3-1, in the semifinals in a rematch of last season’s final against West Scranton.

DISTRICT 2 GIRLS TENNIS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2A FINAL

Wyoming Seminary 3, Scranton Prep 0

Singles: Ilana Rosenthal, SEM, led Alyssa Wigley, 6-1, 3-1, when match was halted; Ella Krypel, SEM, def. Annie Johnson, 6-0, 6-4; Victoria Martinez, SEM, def. Leah Farrell, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Margaret Mihalick-Dominica Delayo, SEM, def. Ella Cohen/Sofia Flores-Weidner, 6-0, 6-2; Maria Nolte-Victoria Smulowitz, SEM, led Sarah Aubrey-Grace Devin, 7-5, 1-1, when match was halted.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Wyoming Seminary 3, Riverside 2

Singles: Karissa Ghigiarelli, RIV, def. Ilana Rosenthal, 6-1, 6-1; Madeline DeFaber-Schumacher, RIV, def. Ella Krypel, 6-0, 6-0; Victoria Martinez, SEM, def. Bella Aniska, 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Margaret Mihalick-Dominica Delayo, SEM, def. Leah Pfeiffer-Elisabeth O’Hora, 6-0, 6-1; Maria Nolte-Victoria Smulowitz, SEM, def. Paige Olanovich-Madelyn Perfilio, 6-1, 6-0.

Scranton Prep 3, Dallas 0

Singles: Alyssa Wigley, SP, def. Caroline Stallard, 6-0, 6-0; Wally Flynn, DAL, led Annie Johnson, 6-2, 3-5, when match was halted; Leelah Farrell, SP, def. Audrey DelGaudio, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Ella Cohen/Sofia Flores-Weidner, SP, led Dani Konnick-Janet Federici, 6-2, 3-1, when match was halted; Sarah Aubrey-Grace Devin, SP, def. Danielle Blessner-Chloe Dudick, 6-1, 6-1.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

North Pocono 3, Crestwood 0

Singles: Hannah Ziegler, CRE, led, Julie Schriver, 6-3, 1-4, when match was halted; Madison Schriver, NP, led Megan McLaughlin, 6-2, 0-2, when match was halted; Parri Salak, NP, def. Shannon Griffiths, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Maddie Carney-Nora Pencek, NP, def. Olivia Richards-Sydney Bruno, 6-0, 6-1; Shivani Patel-Ella Salak, NP, def. Samantha Olszyk-Madison Van Gorden, 6-2, 6-0.