Seven games down — or in a few cases six because of COVID-19 issues — and three to go before the District 2 football playoffs begin.

Make that two to go for Hanover Area and Wyoming Area. Their game scheduled for Friday night was canceled due to a COVID-19 situation at Hanover Area. The cancellation happened Wednesday evening. Hanover Area is expected to be back next week.

Wyoming Area is the only Wyoming Valley Conference team listed as having clinched a district playoff spot based on the power rankings on the District 2 website.

Good for the Warriors, but in reality Lake-Lehman will probably join them in the Class 3A field. Eight of 10 teams make it and only one of the last three in the standings — Nanticoke Area, Hanover Area and Holy Redeemer — will qualify based on the remaining schedule.

Hazleton Area and Wilkes-Barre Area are in the Class 6A playoffs since all four teams qualify. In Class 4A, Dallas and Berwick are virtually locks to make it. Eight of 11 teams qualify and the bottom three — Honesdale, West Scranton and Montrose — have shown little throughout the season. That situation bodes well for Pittston Area, Crestwood and Tunkhannock, which currently hold the final three playoff spots in that order.

Wyoming Valley West is probably going to make the D2/11 Class 5A playoffs as three of the six teams vying for four spots are really struggling.

The WVC has no teams in Class A or 2A. Williamsport is Class 6A, but the Millionaires are grouped with District 6. Whether they return to the D2-6A playoffs won’t be determined until the PIAA sorts through new enrollment figures for the next two-year scheduling cycle. Those enrollment numbers are due Friday.

So then with 11 of 13 WVC teams (Williamsport being excluded) virtually assured of playing Week 11, what’s there to accomplish over the final three weeks? Plenty.

Foremost is improving. The 2017 season was a prime example. Dallas demolished — and that might be putting it kindly — Coughlin 54-7 in the season opener that year. Coughlin came back and defeated Dallas 28-0 in the D2-4A playoffs. There are signs of a couple teams not being the same now as they were in August.

Berwick started 1-3, with the third loss a 42-14 setback to Selinsgrove. Since then, the Dawgs have won three straight, improved their running game and have taken it up a few notches on defense.

“The kids are starting to believe now and we’re on a little bit of a run,” Berwick coach Carmen DeFrancesco said. “I keep going back to that Williamsport game. That was a huge win for us. That thing turned our season around. I think we’re in a good place right now.”

Dallas is as well. Since losing 34-14 to Valley View in the season opener, the Mountaineers have won four of five, with the only loss 28-21 in overtime to Hazleton Area. They host Crestwood, which is the defending D2-4A champ and wants some momentum entering the postseason.

Hazleton Area is another team rolling after lopsided losses to Wyoming Valley and Harrisburg to start the campaign. The final score vs. Harrisburg was 31-21, but it was 31-0 at one point. The Cougars have won four of five and host Wilkes-Barre Area, a team that finally got key pieces back. The winner most likely gets a home game in the district playoffs.

Valley West plays as Williamsport. Valley West has lost games by one, two and three points and saw a 14-point lead disappear against Berwick last week.

“I think everybody is the same,” Valley West coach Jack Baranski said. “I think there’s a ton of parity. That’s great for the spectators. I just wish we were at the top of the food chain. There’s just a ton of parity.”

Speaking of the food chain, Lehman is in the middle of visiting the top of it. The Black Knights, who were the D2-3A runner-ups last season, played one-loss Wyoming Area last week. They host one-loss North Pocono on Friday and then play at unbeaten Scranton Prep next week.

“We end our conference Week 7,” Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said. “Now we’re on the Lackawanna schedule. Now you got North Pocono, Prep and Riverside and on our tour of the Lackawanna Conference for some reason.”

Wyoming Area vaulted to the top of the D2-3A standings and can’t let up in order to remain there. The Warriors probably have to win out and hope Scranton Prep loses somewhere. Prep’s toughest remaining game come on the final week against Valley View.

“We’re concerned. We’d like to have a couple more injuries resolved,” said Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer, whose main group hasn’t been completely healthy at any point. “It’s great to get somebody back. The guys have played very well, they’ve improved each and every week and feel good at where we’re at.”

WEEK 8 AT A GLANCE

Crestwood (2-5) at Dallas (4-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (17-11), 3rd year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (49-27), 7th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 34-14 in 2020

First Meeting: Dallas 40-6 in 1981

All-Time Series: Dallas 28-10

Scouting Crestwood: After a tough two-game stretch – Wyoming Area followed by Valley View – the Comets bounced back nicely with a 33-0 victory over Abington Heights, their second shutout of the season. RB Noah Schultz had his best day since moving from the QB position, rushing for 302 yards and four TDs. The defense created a season-high three turnovers.

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers defeated Pittston Area 28-6 as RB Parker Bolesta rushed for 150 yards, posting the team’s first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. The passing game hasn’t been as strong as earlier, but that’s likely a byproduct of an improved running game. The only loss since Week 1 has come in overtime. A much-improved team since August.

Bottom Line: Dallas to win the rematch of last year’s District 2 Class 4A title game.

North Pocono (6-1) at Lake-Lehman (3-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: North Pocono’s Greg Dolhon (47-52), 10th year; Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (81-48) 12th year

Last Meeting: Lehman 21-7 in 2001

First Meeting: North Pocono 28-21 in 2000

All-Time Series: Tied 1-1

Scouting North Pocono: The Trojans shut out winless West Scranton 48-0, scoring all their points before halftime and then pulling in the reins in the final two quarters. RBs Mike Blaine and Kory Eisley had big games, leading to the quick knockout. North Pocono has won five in a row since a 27-6 loss to Western Wayne in Week 2. The caveat is the six wins have come against opponents who are a combined 9-33. But don’t let that skew the fact North Pocono is a very good team.

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights looked like they would get RB Colby Roberts going early on vs. Wyoming Area, but things unraveled quickly in a 42-7 loss. An inexperienced offense has produced against weaker defenses, but hasn’t broke through vs. above-average or better units. North Pocono’s defense will present another challenge. The middle of a brutal three-game stretch that concludes next Saturday at Scranton Prep.

Bottom Line: North Pocono should be able to post its sixth consecutive victory.

Pittston Area (2-5) at Berwick (4-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (16-29), 5th year; Berwick’s Carmen DeFrancesco (166-108), 25th year

Last Meeting: Berwick 37-14 in 2020

First Meeting: Berwick 42-7 in 1985

All-Time Series: Berwick 36-2

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots enter off a 28-6 loss to Dallas where they scored the fewest points since a 37-0 season-opening loss to North Pocono. After three consecutive games with no turnovers, Pittston Area turned over the ball three times, including a pick-6 early in the third quarter. The running game failed to top 100 yards for the fifth time this season.

Scouting Berwick: Berwick spotted Wyoming Valley West a 14-0 lead and rallied for a 21-14 victory. The defense completely shut down the Spartans in the second half. The running game has found success recently with the one-two punch of Ryan Bankes and Ben Knorr. DL Harrison Snyder was part of a ferocious pass rush that recorded six sacks.

Bottom Line: Berwick is riding a hot streak and that should continue.

Scranton Prep (6-0) at Tunkhannock (2-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Scranton Prep’s Terry Gallagher (57-9), 6th year; Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (14-23), 4th year

Last Meeting: Prep 62-7 in 2015

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 53-8 in 1974

All-Time Series: Prep 9-4

Scouting Scranton Prep: The Cavaliers didn’t have standout RB London Montgomery last week and its didn’t matter. They built a 50-0 halftime lead in a 50-13 victory over Honesdale. A week prior to that, they scored 46 points in the first quarter vs. West Scranton. Granted both opponents are far from joining the Lackawanna Conferencce elite, but nonetheless those numbers are impressive. Prep has scored at least 41 points in every game.

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers lost a heartbreaker last week, giving up two TDs in the final four minutes including one with eight seconds left in a 35-31 setback to Wilkes-Barre Area. They led 28-14 going into the final minute of the third quarter. Tunkhannock’s last three losses have been by five points or less. A better team than the record indicates.

Bottom Line: Tunkhannock will put up a better fight than Prep’s last two opponents.

Wilkes-Barre Area (4-3) at Hazleton Area (4-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (85-84), 16th year; Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (8-6), 2nd year

Last Meeting: WBA 28-21 in 2020

First Meeting: WBA 34-20 in 2019

All-Time Series: WBA 2-0

Scouting WBA: Wilkes-Barre Area won its third in a row, but it was far from easy. The Wolfpack needed two TDs in the final four minutes to rally past Tunkhannock 35-31. Big-play threat Mekhi Nelson rushed for 113 yards and three TDs and appears to have overcome an early-season injury. QB Javant McClary threw for a career-high 248 yards. The defense is still giving up yardage through the air and that could be a concern vs. a very good Hazleton Area passing attack.

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars have won four of their last five, with the only loss 14-9 to Delaware Valley. QB Tyler Wolfe has really matured into one of the top throwers in the WVC. It helps to have veterans like RB Matt Buchman and WRs Matt Cusatis and Connor Shamany available to haul in passes. They just missed a shutout last week as Scranton scored with a second remaining in a 27-7 win.

Bottom Line: Arguments can be made for either team winning.

Wyoming Valley West (3-4) at Williamsport (3-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Jack Baranski (8-16) 3rd year; Williamsport’s Chuck Crews (53-61) 10th year

Last Meeting: Williamsport 48-13 in 2020

First Meeting: Valley West 19-12 in 1972

All-Time Series: Valley West 25-19

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans took a 14-0 lead against Berwick, but ended up losing 21-14. Standout RB Isaiah Cobb was injured during the game and the offense didn’t look the same thereafter. Obviously, there’s no injury report like in the NFL, but it he can’t go Valley West must find a way to move the ball. Pass protection was also an issue as QB Luke Buss was sacked six times and under duress on several other occasions.

Scouting Williamsport: Williamsport dropped its third in a row with a shutout loss to Delaware Valley 26-0. The offense has been pedestrian lately as injuries have sapped it of some playmakers. New QB George Whaley is hitting on a lot of passes, but they’re not going to explosive plays. The run defense has been shaky the last few games. The defense isn’t making many momentum-changing plays either.

Bottom Line: Another game too close to call … at least on paper.

Nanticoke Area (2-5) at Holy Redeemer (1-6)

7 p.m. Saturday

at King’s College

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (45-73), 12th year; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (2-19), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Nanticoke Area 40-6 in 2020

First Meeting: Redeemer 20-7 in 2007

All-Time Series: Nanticoke Area 10-3

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans posted a 50-14 win over winless Montrose, a team which doesn’t know week to week whether it will have enough healthy guys. RB Zach Fox rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns, and against a Redeemer defense which has struggled against the run similar numbers aren’t out of the question. Jaylin Collins caught two TD passes, the first time Nanticoke Area has scored via air this season.

Scouting Redeemer: Trailing 34-14 at halftime, the Royals made a gallant comeback bid only to fall short 46-38 against Hanover Area. They scored three TDs in the fourth quarter, with big-play threat Justice Shoats leading the offense. Hanover Area has struggled stopping the run, yet once again the Royals couldn’t get the ground game going. They have 296 yards rushing this season.

Bottom Line: Nanticoke Area will be able to grind out a win with its run offense.