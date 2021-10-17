🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The King’s College Monarchs football team made history today en route to a 51-12 dominant home win over the visiting Albright College Lions on Saturday afternoon in McCarthy Stadium in Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) play.

First year kickers Delaney Hilferty and Alyssa Accordino highlighted a tremendous afternoon for the Monarchs, becoming just the fifth and sixth female kickers to record points in an NCAA game while also becoming the first pair to accomplish the feat in the same game.

King’s (3-3, 2-3 MAC) opened the game with 16-first quarter points and never looked back. After forcing a turnover on downs on defense, the Monarchs capped a three play, 56-yard drive with a touchdown in just 55 seconds of action behind a 20-yard touchdown run from first year Brennan Robinson. Joseph Carchio then forced an Albright (2-5, 1-4 MAC) fumble on the kick-off return to give the Monarchs the ball on the Albright 10-yard line. Four plays later, Kyle Prescavage converted a 17-yard field goal to put the Monarchs ahead, 9-0, with 8:24 remaining in the first.

Robinson struck again for the Monarchs, capping off a seven play, 89-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run with 1:42 to go in the first, and after a Prescavage extra-point attempt was good, King’s led Albright, 16-0. Albright had a chance to put a drive together to end the first, but a Todd Shelley pass was intercepted by Charles McCall and returned 25 yards to put the Monarchs in good position to begin the second quarter.

A third rushing touchdown from Robinson and a successful two-point conversion from Robinson after a three play, 32-yard drive gave King’s the dominant 24-0 lead with 14:17 to play in the half. The Monarchs forced back-to-back three-and-outs from the Lions before putting three more points on the board on a 32-yard field goal from Prescavage, leading 27-0.

Albright put their first points of the game on the board with 1:15 left in the half on a one-yard touchdown run from Malik Bootman, but King’s responded to end the half on an eight play, 66-yard drive that ended in Prescavage’s third field goal of the game, with the Monarchs leading 30-6 at the halftime break.

The Monarchs continued to roll in the second half, scoring a touchdown on a nine-yard run from Tekoah Guedes, and a successful point-after attempt from Prescavage gave King’s the comfortable 37-6 lead. The Lions responded on the next drive with a trick play that saw Bootman find Kevin Zehner from nine-yards out in the end zone to pull within 37-12.

Three straight empty possessions saw Albright with the ball with 13:17 left in the game before a Teone Sherrod interception of a Shelley pass that was returned for 44 yards put the Monarchs in solid field position for Guedes to find Robinson in the air this time for a 38-yard touchdown. History was made as Hilferty came on to kick the extra-point attempt and put the Monarchs up, 44-12, with 10:28 to play.

The Lions turned the ball over on downs on the following possession, and the Monarchs capitalized with their final touchdown of the game. Guedes finished off the six play, 48-yard drive with a four-yard run, and Accordino finished off the historic game with her successful point-after attempt, posting the final score, 51-12.

Robinson led the Monarchs offense with 230 yards rushing on 22 carries, including 190 yards in just the first half, adding a 38-yard reception and four touchdowns to become the first Monach to record a 200-plus yard rushing game since Kyle McGrath in a game against Misericordia in 2012. First year Shemar Ellis also recorded a stellar game on the ground, rushing for 103 yards on 17 touches. Guedes capped off the top offensive performers with 80 yards rushing.

The Monarchs defense was led by Colin Hazleton with 10 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, two pass break ups, and two quarterback hurries. Dylan White also had a solid defensive game, recoding seven tackles, while Brendan Mozeleski posted six tackles and two quarterback hurries.

Albright was led by Kevin Zehner with 163 total yards, while Lucas Roselli led with five receptions for 84 yards. Quarterback Todd Shelley went 10-32 with two interceptions for 145 yards. Sam Viera continued to lead the defense with a monstrous 17 total tackles, while Javontae Wayman and Daniel Vital added 13 each.

As a team, the Monarchs recorded 26 first downs with 466 rushing yards and 52 receiving yards for a total of 518 total yards in the win. The defense held the Lions to just 86 yards on the ground and 154 yards in the air for a total of 240 yards.

The Monarchs are back at home next weekend for Family and Friends Weekend as they play host to the FDU-Florham Devils with a 1:00 p.m. kick-off in McCarthy Stadium.