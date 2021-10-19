Nick Werner finishes in sixth place

Eyoming Seminary freshman lefty Nick Werner started fast and continued to play so well during Monday’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Golf Championships that even a stumble on the final hole could not stop him from earning a state medal.

Werner put himself into position that he was able to withstand a double bogey on 18 and still finish in a tie for sixth place in Class 2A boys after shooting 5-over-par, 76 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

The top 10 players earned medals.

Werner’s effort led Wyoming Valley Conference entries and matched Dunmore’s Ciera Toomey, who tied for sixth in girls with an 80, for the best from District 2 in Class 2A.

The Class 3A boys and girls play Wednesday at the same site.

Werner qualified for the state tournament when he finished second in District 2, breaking par at Fox Hill Country Club.

In his state tournament debut, Werner immediately moved under par with a birdie on the 430-yard, par-4, first.

Werner made the turn in 1-over, 37. After nine pars and five bogeys, he moved back to 3-over with a birdie at the 357-yard, 16th hole.

Nobody in the field broke par on a day were conditions made scoring difficult.

Josh James from Union City won by two strokes with a 1-over, 72.

Lake-Lehman Cael Ropietski and Mike Sholtis shot 79 and 82.

Ropietski tied for 15th out of 72 original entries and 70 that posted scores. He played each side in 4-over, shooting 40-39 and recording his only birdie on the par-5, 11th.

Sholtis got off to a strong start before finishing 29th. He had birdies at 10, his first hole, and again at 13, but after completing the back nine in 39, struggled through three double bogeys and shot 43 on the front.

District 2 champion Hallie Brown, a freshman from Tunkhannock, was the only WVC girl in the field. She recovered from a rough start to finish in a tie for 21st out of 36 players with a 90.

Brown played the first five holes in 8-over. She was 10-over for the final 13 and 4-over for the last six.