The Philadelphia Flyers’ Max Willman, left, and Seattle Kraken’s Ryan Donato battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL game Monday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — The final months of Dave Hakstol’s time coaching the Flyers came with angry fans chanting “Fire Hakstol! Fire Hakstol!” With this kind of lopsided score in his return, Philly fans might just throw out a welcome mat.

Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny scored, Carter Hart stopped 24 shots and the Flyers spoiled Hakstol’s return to Philadelphia with a 6-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

“We were out of sync, we couldn’t put ourselves back on the right track,” Hakstol said. “And that’s the end result.”

Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard, Ryan Ellis and Justin Braun also scored for the Flyers.

Carson Soucy scored the first goal in four games for a Kraken defenseman in team history. The previous three were each decided by one goal.

Hakstol was hired by the Flyers in 2015 right out of a college job at North Dakota and fired in December 2018 after he went 134-101-42, coaching the third-most games in franchise history behind Fred Shero and Mike Keenan – and the most for the Flyers without winning a playoff series.

He couldn’t win in his return with Seattle, either.

The Flyers scored three times in the first period and treated the Kraken like a run-of-the-mill expansion franchise, not as an instant contender, such as the Vegas Golden Knights.

Gritty even got in on the fun and pie-faced some dude in an octopus costume, his tentacles waving in the air like eight green flags of surrender.

“We’ve got a good group here. We have fun at the rink,” Hart said. “But we know when it’s time to go to work.”

Hakstol caught up with some of his former players at the morning skate and had brief conversations before moving on to prep his current team. Only three years later, just nine players remain from his final game in Philly.

“It’s different seeing him on a different team when you had him for so long,” Konecny said. “It’s pretty cool for him to have that job now and step in as a head coach again. Hopefully, it goes well for him, just not tonight.”

Done.

Giroux scored a one-timer off a give-and-go for his second goal of the season and Konecny buried one from the slot. Brassard scored his first goal as a Flyer off his own rebound, and soon the only thing expanding in Seattle was its deficit.

Ellis added his first goal as a Flyer on a shot that not even Shawn Kemp could block and it was 4-0 in the second. Braun made it 5-0 and chased Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer with 11:11 left in the second.

Hakstol was never more welcome in Philly.

“We’ve got a lot of great memories here and good friends, and obviously as you get to this time of day it kind of flips right to the competition of the game tonight,” Hakstol said before the game.

Hakstol moved to Toronto as an assistant and is now tasked with trying to move the needle in Seattle. The 53-year-old Hakstol was a surprise choice as Seattle’s first coach, at least to those outside the front office.

Hakstol always said he wanted to coach again, and the Kraken are counting on him to have the success he failed to find in Philly.

Rangers 2, Maple Leafs 2

TORONTO — Artemi Panarin scored in overtime, Igor Shesterkin stopped 40 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist for New York (2-1-1), the 100th two-point game of his NHL career.

Michael Bunting scored for Toronto (2-1-1), which got 21 saves from Jack Campbell.

Panarin won it at 3:48 of a frantic, end-to-end extra period off a faceoff in the Maple Leafs’ end. He played a quick give-and-go with Zibanejad before firing a shot past Campbell.

Auston Matthews made his season debut for the Maple Leafs after sitting out Toronto’s first three games as he finished rehabbing following surgery on his left wrist.

The 24-year-old center dealt with the nagging injury much of last season when the schedule was shortened to 56 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still led the NHL with a career-high 41 goals in just 52 games.

Monday’s game was the first for Toronto against a U.S.-based opponent since the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Maple Leafs on Aug. 9, 2020, to win their qualifying round series at Scotiabank Arena inside the NHL’s postseason bubble.

The league’s seven Canadian franchises played in the one-time-only North Division in 2020-21 because of pandemic border restrictions related to non-essential international travel.

Monday’s attendance was announced at 18,098, marking the third consecutive game at Scotiabank Arena that fell short of a sellout.

The Maple Leafs welcomed crowds of 18,493 and 18,211 last week — fans 12 years of age and up must be fully vaccinated and all spectators are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking — after getting the green light from the provincial government to push capacity limits to 100%.

The Maple Leafs consider anything over 18,819 to be a full house, although the team drew 19,124 fans on March 10, 2020, in its last home game before the pandemic brought the sports world to a halt.

Matthews didn’t have to wait long to test out his wrist, but Shesterkin turned away his first two shots on a Toronto power play early in the first.

Nils Lundkvist hit the post behind Campbell at the other end a couple of minutes later before Zibanejad eventually opened the scoring off a turnover when he ripped a shot that struck iron and pinballed off the television camera inside Toronto’s net at 13:49.

Maple Leafs winger William Nylander, who came in with points in all three games, then hit the post off a slick feed from Matthews in the neutral zone.

Toronto pulled even 1:36 into the second when Morgan Rielly’s shot on Shesterkin caromed in off a hard-charging Bunting for his second goal in two games.

The Rangers, who played without winger Kaapo Kakko (upper-body injury) and center Ryan Strome (COVID-19 protocol), were on their heels most of the period as the Maple Leafs came in waves.

But Shesterkin stood tall on chances for Travis Dermott and Matthews on the follow. New York’s netminder then robbed both Matthews and Rielly to keep it 1-all despite Toronto’s 53-20 edge in shot attempts through 40 minutes.

Matthews fired his sixth shot of the night on Shesterkin early in the third on a Rangers giveaway, but was again unable to find a way through.

Campbell didn’t have a lot to do at the other end until he made a big stop on Sammy Blais midway through the period — which had the crowd responding with a resounding “Souuuuup” chant in honor of the Toronto goalie’s nickname.

Ducks 3, Flames 2

CALGARY, Alberta — Jamie Drysdale scored in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Drysdale tapped in a pass from Troy Terry at 3:26 of overtime for the winner.

Cam Fowler and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Ducks, who started a four-game trip with a victory.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 41 saves. He sat out Friday’s loss to Minnesota with a lower-body-injury.

Blake Coleman scored in his debut with the Flames, and Elias Lindholm added a goal. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots.

With Ducks defenseman Josh Manson serving high-sticking penalty with just under four minutes to go, Calgary’s power play couldn’t produce a go-ahead goal.

Rakell, on a give-and-go with Adam Henrique, pulled Anaheim even at 12:55 of the third period. Henrique fed an unchecked Rakell in the high slot. Rakell scored on a shot over Markstrom’s right pad.

Calgary led 2-1 at 3:52 of the second period on Lindholm’s second goal in as many games. He collected a cross-ice pass from Gaudreau and threaded a shot between Gibson’s pads from the faceoff dot.

Fowler pulled Anaheim even with a power-play goal at 15:54 of the opening period. He took a drop pass from Kevin Shattenkirk and scored past Markstrom’s right pad.

Coleman scored the first goal at 7:43 of the first. Gaudreau tapped the puck up to the winger in the neutral zone. Coleman fired a wrist shot under Gibson’s left arm.

Blues 7, Coyotes 4

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues scored five times in a 5:07 span of the second period for a victory over Arizona in the Coyotes’ home opener.

Kyrou and Klim Kostin had two goals apiece during the second-period flurry, which began when Justin Faulk scored on a power play to tie it 2-all at 11:10 after goalie Carter Hutton lost his stick during a scramble in the crease.

Kyrou scored his first goal after a Coyotes giveaway at 12:46 to give the Blues a 3-2 lead, and Kostin got two goals 47 seconds apart to make it 5-2 as Arizona had trouble getting the puck out of its own end.

Hutton was pulled for Karel Vejmelka after Kyrou skated in alone to cap the scoring burst for a 6-2 lead at 16:17.

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Phil Kessel and Shayne Gostisbehere added three assists apiece for the Coyotes, who are winless in three games under new coach André Tourigny in his first NHL season.

Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues, who have won the first two games of a season-opening three-game road trip.

Christian Fischer and Ilya Lyubushkin scored three minutes apart midway through the third period as the Coyotes closed to 6-4, but Barbashev’s goal four minutes later closed the door.

The Coyotes are winless in their first three games for the first time since 2017-18, when they opened 0-10-1.

Jordan Binnington made 22 saves for the Blues. Hutton stopped 15 of 21 shots.

Kessel has played in 903 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak in league history and the third-longest active streak.

Buchnevich was given a five-minute major penalty and ejected with 1:07 remaining in the first period for headbutting Lawson Crouse, whose goal gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead early in the second.